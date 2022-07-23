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Ch 03: Vectors and Coordinate Systems
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 03: Vectors and Coordinate SystemsProblem 23b
Chapter 3, Problem 23b

The position of a particle as a function of time is given by r\(\overrightarrow{r}\) = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. Find an expression for the particle's velocity v\(\overrightarrow{v}\) as a function of time.

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Step 1: Recall that velocity is the time derivative of position. To find the velocity vector \( \mathbf{v}(t) \), differentiate the position vector \( \mathbf{r}(t) \) with respect to time \( t \). The position vector is given as \( \mathbf{r}(t) = (5.0 \mathbf{i} + 4.0 \mathbf{j}) t^2 \).
Step 2: Apply the derivative to each component of \( \mathbf{r}(t) \). For the \( \mathbf{i} \)-component, differentiate \( 5.0 t^2 \) with respect to \( t \). For the \( \mathbf{j} \)-component, differentiate \( 4.0 t^2 \) with respect to \( t \).
Step 3: Use the power rule for differentiation, which states \( \frac{d}{dt}(t^n) = n t^{n-1} \). For the \( \mathbf{i} \)-component, \( \frac{d}{dt}(5.0 t^2) = 2 \cdot 5.0 \cdot t = 10.0 t \). For the \( \mathbf{j} \)-component, \( \frac{d}{dt}(4.0 t^2) = 2 \cdot 4.0 \cdot t = 8.0 t \).
Step 4: Combine the differentiated components to form the velocity vector. The velocity vector is \( \mathbf{v}(t) = (10.0 t \mathbf{i} + 8.0 t \mathbf{j}) \).
Step 5: Write the final expression for the velocity vector as \( \mathbf{v}(t) = t (10.0 \mathbf{i} + 8.0 \mathbf{j}) \), which shows the velocity as a function of time.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Position Vector

The position vector describes the location of a particle in space as a function of time. In this case, the position vector 𝓇 = (5.0î + 4.0ĵ)t² m indicates that the particle's position changes quadratically with time, with components in the x and y directions represented by the coefficients of î and ĵ, respectively.
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Velocity

Velocity is the rate of change of the position vector with respect to time. It is a vector quantity that indicates both the speed and direction of a particle's motion. To find the velocity as a function of time, one must differentiate the position vector with respect to time, yielding a new vector that represents how the position changes over time.
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Differentiation

Differentiation is a fundamental concept in calculus that involves finding the derivative of a function. In physics, it is used to determine rates of change, such as velocity from position. By applying differentiation to the position vector with respect to time, we can derive the expression for velocity, which provides insight into the particle's motion at any given moment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The position of a particle as a function of time is given by r\(\overrightarrow{r}\) = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. What is the particle's speed at t = 0, 2, and 5 s?

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Textbook Question

Let A=(3.0m,20south of east),B=(2.0m,north)\(\mathbf{A}\) = (3.0 \, \(\text{m}\), 20^\(\circ\) \, \(\text{south of east}\)), \(\quad\) \(\mathbf{B}\) = (2.0 \, \(\text{m}\), \(\text{north}\)), and C=(5.0m,70south of west)\(\mathbf{C}\) = (5.0 \, \(\text{m}\), 70^\(\circ\) \, \(\text{south of west}\)). Find the magnitude and the direction of D=A+B+C\(\mathbf{D}\) = \(\mathbf{A}\) + \(\mathbf{B}\) + \(\mathbf{C}\).

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Textbook Question

Let B\(\overrightarrow{B}\) = (5.0 m, 30 degrees counterclockwise from vertically up). Find the x- and y-components of B\(\overrightarrow{B}\) in each of the two coordinate systems shown in FIGURE EX3.21.

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Textbook Question

What is the angle Φ between vectors E and F in FIGURE P3.24?

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Textbook Question

Use geometry and trigonometry to determine the magnitude and direction of G = E＋F.

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Textbook Question

The position of a particle as a function of time is given by r\(\overrightarrow{r}\) = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. What is the particle's distance from the origin at t = 0, 2, and 5 s?

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