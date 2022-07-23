Ruth sets out to visit her friend Ward, who lives 50 mi north and 100 mi east of her. She starts by driving east, but after 30 mi she comes to a detour that takes her 15 mi south before going east again. She then drives east for 8 mi and runs out of gas, so Ward flies there in his small plane to get her. What is Ward's displacement vector? Give your answer (a) in component form, using a coordinate system in which the y-axis points north, and (b) as a magnitude and direction.
Trevon drives with velocity v1 = (55î - 10ĵ) mph for 1.0 h, then v2 = (20î ＋ 50ĵ) mph for 2.0 h. What is Trevon's displacement? Write your answer in component form using unit vectors.
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Key Concepts
Velocity
Displacement
Vector Addition
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