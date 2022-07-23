Complete the motion diagram by adding acceleration vectors.

Textbook Question
At this instant, the particle is speeding up and curving upward. What is the direction of its acceleration?
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At this instant, the particle is speeding up and curving upward. What is the direction of its acceleration?
Is this particle curving upward, curving downward, or moving in a straight line?
A rocket-powered hockey puck moves on a horizontal frictionless table. FIGURE EX4.6 shows graphs of vx and vy, the x- and y-components of the puck's velocity. The puck starts at the origin. In which direction is the puck moving at t = 2s? Give your answer as an angle from the x-axis.