You have a remote-controlled car that has been programmed to have velocity , where t is in s. At t = 0 s, the car is at . What are the car's position vector?
A particle moving in the xy-plane has velocity v = (2ti + (3-t2)j) m/s, where t is in s. What is the particle's acceleration vector at t = 4s?
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Key Concepts
Velocity
Acceleration
Differentiation
A particle's trajectory is described by where is in . What are the particle's position and speed at and ?
A particle's trajectory is described by where is in . What is the particle's direction of motion, measured as an angle from the -axis, at and ?
A rocket-powered hockey puck moves on a horizontal frictionless table. FIGURE EX4.6 shows graphs of vx and vy, the x- and y-components of the puck's velocity. The puck starts at the origin. How far from the origin is the puck at t = 5s?
A rocket-powered hockey puck moves on a horizontal frictionless table. FIGURE EX4.6 shows graphs of vx and vy, the x- and y-components of the puck's velocity. The puck starts at the origin. In which direction is the puck moving at t = 2s? Give your answer as an angle from the x-axis.
A rocket-powered hockey puck moves on a horizontal frictionless table. Figure EX4.7 shows graphs of vx and vy the x- and y-components of the puck's velocity. The puck starts at the origin. What is the magnitude of the puck's acceleration at t = 5s?