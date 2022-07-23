Inertia

Inertia is the property of matter that causes it to resist changes in its state of motion. According to Newton's First Law of Motion, an object at rest will remain at rest, and an object in motion will continue in motion at a constant velocity unless acted upon by an external force. In the context of the car stopping, your body tends to continue moving forward due to inertia, which is why you feel 'thrown forward' when the car decelerates suddenly.