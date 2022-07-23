A rubber ball bounces. We'd like to understand how the ball bounces. Draw a free-body diagram of the ball during its contact with the ground. Is there a net force acting on the ball? If so, in which direction?
Ch 05: Force and Motion
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 5, Problem 57d
If a car stops suddenly, you feel 'thrown forward.' We'd like to understand what happens to the passengers as a car stops. Imagine yourself sitting on a very slippery bench inside a car. This bench has no friction, no seat back, and there's nothing for you to hold onto. Describe what happens to you as the car slows down.
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Step 1: Begin by understanding Newton's First Law of Motion, also known as the Law of Inertia. It states that an object in motion will remain in motion at a constant velocity unless acted upon by an external force.
Step 2: Recognize that as the car slows down, the car itself is experiencing a deceleration due to external forces such as friction or braking. However, you, as a passenger, are not directly connected to the car and are not experiencing the same deceleration force.
Step 3: Since the bench is very slippery and there is no friction or restraint to hold you in place, your body will continue moving forward at the same velocity it had before the car began to slow down. This is due to inertia.
Step 4: Describe the sensation of being 'thrown forward.' This is not because a force is pushing you forward, but rather because the car is decelerating while your body continues its motion forward relative to the car's frame of reference.
Step 5: Conclude by noting that in real-world scenarios, seat belts and other restraints are designed to apply a force to counteract your inertia, keeping you safely in place as the car slows down.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inertia
Inertia is the property of matter that causes it to resist changes in its state of motion. According to Newton's First Law of Motion, an object at rest will remain at rest, and an object in motion will continue in motion at a constant velocity unless acted upon by an external force. In the context of the car stopping, your body tends to continue moving forward due to inertia, which is why you feel 'thrown forward' when the car decelerates suddenly.
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Friction
Friction is the force that opposes the relative motion of two surfaces in contact. In this scenario, the absence of friction on the slippery bench means there is no force to counteract your body's inertia when the car stops. As a result, you do not have any grip or resistance to keep you in place, leading to a more pronounced feeling of being thrown forward as the car decelerates.
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Deceleration
Deceleration refers to a decrease in the speed of an object, which is a form of acceleration in the opposite direction of motion. When the car slows down, it exerts a force on the passengers, but without friction to hold you in place, your body continues to move forward at the original speed. This difference in motion between the car and your body results in the sensation of being thrown forward.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
A rubber ball bounces. We'd like to understand how the ball bounces. A rubber ball has been dropped and is bouncing off the floor. Draw a motion diagram of the ball during the brief time interval that it is in contact with the floor. Show 4 or 5 frames as the ball compresses, then another 4 or 5 frames as it expands. What is the direction of a during each of these parts of the motion?
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Textbook Question
If a car stops suddenly, you feel 'thrown forward.' We'd like to understand what happens to the passengers as a car stops. Imagine yourself sitting on a very slippery bench inside a car. This bench has no friction, no seat back, and there's nothing for you to hold onto. Draw your free-body diagram. Is there a net force on you? If so, in which direction?
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