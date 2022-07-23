Skip to main content
Ch 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a Line
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a LineProblem 66
Chapter 6, Problem 66

What is the magnitude of the acceleration of a skydiver at the instant she is falling at one-half her terminal speed?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The skydiver is falling at half of her terminal speed. At terminal velocity, the net force acting on the skydiver is zero because the gravitational force is balanced by the drag force. At half the terminal speed, the forces are not balanced, so we need to calculate the net force and use Newton's second law to find the acceleration.
Express the drag force: The drag force is proportional to the square of the velocity. Mathematically, it can be written as \( F_{\text{drag}} = k v^2 \), where \( k \) is a proportionality constant and \( v \) is the velocity.
Relate the drag force at half terminal speed: At terminal velocity \( v_t \), the drag force equals the gravitational force \( F_g = mg \). Therefore, \( k v_t^2 = mg \). At half the terminal speed, the drag force becomes \( F_{\text{drag}} = k (v_t / 2)^2 = \frac{1}{4} k v_t^2 \). Substituting \( k v_t^2 = mg \), we get \( F_{\text{drag}} = \frac{1}{4} mg \).
Determine the net force: The net force acting on the skydiver is the difference between the gravitational force and the drag force. Thus, \( F_{\text{net}} = F_g - F_{\text{drag}} = mg - \frac{1}{4} mg = \frac{3}{4} mg \).
Apply Newton's second law: Use \( F_{\text{net}} = ma \) to find the acceleration. Substituting \( F_{\text{net}} = \frac{3}{4} mg \), we get \( a = \frac{F_{\text{net}}}{m} = \frac{\frac{3}{4} mg}{m} = \frac{3}{4} g \). The magnitude of the acceleration is \( \frac{3}{4} g \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Terminal Velocity

Terminal velocity is the constant speed that a freely falling object eventually reaches when the resistance of the medium through which it is falling prevents further acceleration. For a skydiver, this occurs when the force of gravity is balanced by the drag force due to air resistance, resulting in zero net acceleration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:27
Escape Velocity

Acceleration

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time. In the context of a skydiver, it is influenced by gravitational force and air resistance. At one-half terminal speed, the skydiver experiences a net force that results in a specific acceleration, which can be calculated using Newton's second law.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:47
Intro to Acceleration

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass, expressed as F = ma. This principle is essential for determining the acceleration of the skydiver, as it allows us to calculate the forces acting on her at different speeds, including the effects of gravity and drag.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:54
Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 4.0-cm-diameter, 55 g ball is shot horizontally into a tank of 40°C honey. How long will it take for the horizontal speed to decrease to 10% of its initial value?

1465
views
Textbook Question

A 500 g ball moves horizontally with velocity v𝓍 = ( 15 m) / (t + 1 s) for t > 0 s. What is the net force on the ball at t = 1 s?

352
views
Textbook Question

A ball is shot from a compressed-air gun at twice its terminal speed. What is the ball's initial acceleration, as a multiple of g, if it is shot straight up?

2113
views
Textbook Question

A particle of mass m moving along the x-axis experiences the net force Fₓ = ct, where c is a constant. The particle has velocity v₀ₓ at t = 0. Find an algebraic expression for the particle's velocity vₓ at a later time t.

324
views
Textbook Question

A block of mass m is at rest at the origin at t = 0. It is pushed with constant force F₀ from 𝓍 = 0 to 𝓍 = L across a horizontal surface whose coefficient of kinetic friction is μₖ = μ₀ ( 1 - 𝓍/L ) . That is, the coefficient of friction decreases from μ₀ at 𝓍 = 0 to zero at 𝓍 = L. b. Find an expression for the block's speed as it reaches position L.

1716
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A spherical particle of mass m is shot horizontally with initial speed v₀ into a viscous fluid. Use Stokes' law to find an expression for vₓ (t), the horizontal velocity as a function of time. Vertical motion due to gravity can be ignored.

1497
views