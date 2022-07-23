A 1000 kg car is pushing an out-of-gear 2000 kg truck that has a dead battery. When the driver steps on the accelerator, the drive wheels of the car push horizontally against the ground with a force of 4500 N. Rolling friction can be neglected. What is the magnitude of the force of the car on the truck?
How much force does the astronaut exert on his chair while accelerating straight up at 10 m/s2?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Weight and Normal Force
Acceleration due to Gravity
Block A in FIGURE EX7.4 is sliding down the incline. The rope is massless, and the massless pulley turns on frictionless bearings, but the surface is not frictionless. The rope and the pulley are among the interacting objects, but you'll have to decide if they're part of the system. Draw an interaction diagram.
The foot of a 55 kg sprinter is on the ground for 0.25 s while her body accelerates from rest to 2.0 m/s. What is the magnitude of the friction force?
Blocks with masses of 1 kg, 2 kg, and 3 kg are lined up in a row on a frictionless table. All three are pushed forward by a 12 N force applied to the 1 kg block. How much force does the 2 kg block exert on the 1 kg block?
Block A in FIGURE EX7.4 is sliding down the incline. The rope is massless, and the massless pulley turns on frictionless bearings, but the surface is not frictionless. The rope and the pulley are among the interacting objects, but you'll have to decide if they're part of the system. Draw a free-body diagram for each object in the system. Use dashed lines to connect members of an action/reaction pair.
A heavy steel cable attached to a motor is lifting a girder. The girder is speeding up. Draw an interaction diagram.