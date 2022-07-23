What is the acceleration of the 3.0 kg block in FIGURE CP7.55 across the frictionless table? Hint: Think carefully about the acceleration constraint.
FIGURE P7.47 shows a 200 g hamster sitting on an 800 g wedge-shaped block. The block, in turn, rests on a spring scale. An extra-fine lubricating oil having μs = μk = 0 is sprayed on the top surface of the block, causing the hamster to slide down. Friction between the block and the scale is large enough that the block does not slip on the scale. What does the scale read, in grams, as the hamster slides down?
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Key Concepts
Friction
Newton's Second Law
Weight and Normal Force
The 1.0 kg physics book in FIGURE P7.40 is connected by a string to a 500 g coffee cup. The book is given a push up the slope and released with a speed of 3.0 m/s. The coefficients of friction are μs = 0.50 and μk = 0.20. At the highest point, does the book stick to the slope, or does it slide back down?
In FIGURE CP7.54, find an expression for the acceleration of m1. The pulleys are massless and frictionless. Hint: Think carefully about the acceleration constraint.
A house painter uses the chair-and-pulley arrangement of FIGURE P7.45 to lift himself up the side of a house. The painter's mass is 70 kg and the chair's mass is 10 kg. With what force must he pull down on the rope in order to accelerate upward at 0.20 m/s².
A 2.0 kg block on a horizontal, frictionless surface is connected by a massless spring and a massless, frictionless pulley to a hanging mass. For what value of the hanging mass does the block accelerate at 1.5 m/s²?