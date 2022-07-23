A 1000 kg car is pushing an out-of-gear 2000 kg truck that has a dead battery. When the driver steps on the accelerator, the drive wheels of the car push horizontally against the ground with a force of 4500 N. Rolling friction can be neglected. What is the magnitude of the force of the car on the truck?
The sled dog in FIGURE EX7.15 drags sleds A and B across the snow. The coefficient of friction between the sleds and the snow is 0.10. If the tension in rope 1 is 150 N, what is the tension in rope 2?
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Key Concepts
Friction
Tension in a Rope
Newton's Second Law of Motion
A 2.0-m-long, 500 g rope pulls a 10 kg block of ice across a horizontal, frictionless surface. The block accelerates at 2.0 m/s2. How much force pulls forward on he rope? Assume that the rope is perfectly horizontal.
The foot of a 55 kg sprinter is on the ground for 0.25 s while her body accelerates from rest to 2.0 m/s. What is the magnitude of the friction force?
A 500 kg air conditioner sits on the flat roof of a building. The coefficient of static friction between the roof and the air conditioner is 0.90. A massless rope attached to the air conditioner passes over a massless, frictionless pulley at the edge of the roof. In an effort to drag the air conditioner to the edge of the roof, four 100 kg students hang from the free end of the rope, but the air conditioner refuses to budge. What is the magnitude of the rope tension at the point where it is attached to the air conditioner?
Blocks with masses of 1 kg, 2 kg, and 3 kg are lined up in a row on a frictionless table. All three are pushed forward by a 12 N force applied to the 1 kg block. How much force does the 2 kg block exert on the 1 kg block?
FIGURE EX7.17 shows two 1.0 kg blocks connected by a rope. A second rope hangs beneath the lower block. Both ropes have a mass of 250 g. The entire assembly is accelerated upward at 3.0 m/s2 by force F. What is the tension at the top end of rope 1?