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Ch 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a Plane
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a PlaneProblem 55a
Chapter 8, Problem 55a

The physics of circular motion sets an upper limit to the speed of human walking. (If you need to go faster, your gait changes from a walk to a run.) If you take a few steps and watch what's happening, you'll see that your body pivots in circular motion over your forward foot as you bring your rear foot forward for the next step. As you do so, the normal force of the ground on your foot decreases and your body tries to 'lift off' from the ground. A person's center of mass is very near the hips, at the top of the legs. Model a person as a particle of mass m at the top of a leg of length L. Find an expression for the person's maximum walking speed vmax.

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Step 1: Begin by analyzing the circular motion of the person's center of mass during walking. The center of mass pivots over the forward foot, which acts as the center of rotation. The centripetal force required for circular motion is provided by the gravitational force acting on the person's center of mass.
Step 2: Write the condition for maximum walking speed. At maximum speed, the normal force on the foot decreases to zero, meaning the gravitational force is entirely used to provide the centripetal force. The centripetal force is given by \( F_c = \frac{m v_{\text{max}}^2}{L} \), where \( m \) is the mass of the person, \( v_{\text{max}} \) is the maximum walking speed, and \( L \) is the length of the leg.
Step 3: Equate the centripetal force to the gravitational force. The gravitational force acting on the center of mass is \( F_g = m g \), where \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity. Thus, \( \frac{m v_{\text{max}}^2}{L} = m g \).
Step 4: Simplify the equation to solve for \( v_{\text{max}} \). Cancel \( m \) from both sides of the equation, leaving \( v_{\text{max}}^2 = g L \). Take the square root of both sides to find \( v_{\text{max}} = \sqrt{g L} \).
Step 5: Conclude that the maximum walking speed depends on the length of the leg \( L \) and the acceleration due to gravity \( g \). The derived expression for \( v_{\text{max}} \) is \( \sqrt{g L} \), which provides the theoretical upper limit for walking speed based on the physics of circular motion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Circular Motion

Circular motion refers to the movement of an object along the circumference of a circle or a circular path. In the context of walking, the body pivots around the foot in contact with the ground, creating a circular arc for the center of mass. Understanding the dynamics of circular motion is crucial for analyzing the forces acting on the body and how they influence walking speed.
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Center of Mass

The center of mass is the point in a body or system where the mass is evenly distributed and balanced. For a human, this point is typically located near the hips. When modeling a person as a particle at the center of mass, it simplifies the analysis of motion and the forces acting on the body, particularly during walking and running.
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Normal Force

The normal force is the perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it. In walking, as a person pivots over their forward foot, the normal force changes, affecting stability and the ability to maintain contact with the ground. A decrease in normal force can lead to a loss of balance, which is why understanding its role is essential for determining maximum walking speed.
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