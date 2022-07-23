Work-Energy Principle

The Work-Energy Principle states that the work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy. In this scenario, the wind exerts a force on the skater, doing work on her as she glides. This work will increase her kinetic energy, which can be calculated using the formula W = F × d, where W is work, F is the force applied, and d is the distance moved in the direction of the force.