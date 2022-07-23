A 50 kg ice skater is gliding along the ice, heading due north at 4.0 m/s. The ice has a small coefficient of static friction, to prevent the skater from slipping sideways, but μk = 0. Suddenly, a wind from the northeast exerts a force of 4.0 N on the skater. What is the minimum value of μs that allows her to continue moving straight north?
A 50 kg ice skater is gliding along the ice, heading due north at 4.0 m/s. The ice has a small coefficient of static friction, to prevent the skater from slipping sideways, but μk = 0. Suddenly, a wind from the northeast exerts a force of 4.0 N on the skater. Use work and energy to find the skater's speed after gliding 100 m in this wind.
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Key Concepts
Work-Energy Principle
Kinetic Energy
Friction and Motion
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