Skip to main content
Ch 09: Work and Kinetic Energy
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 09: Work and Kinetic EnergyProblem 58
Chapter 9, Problem 58

A horizontal spring with spring constant 250 N/m is compressed by 12 cm and then used to launch a 250 g box across the floor. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the box and the floor is 0.23. What is the box's launch speed?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the elastic potential energy stored in the compressed spring using the formula \( U = \frac{1}{2} k x^2 \), where \( k \) is the spring constant (250 N/m) and \( x \) is the compression distance (12 cm, converted to meters as 0.12 m).
Step 2: Determine the work done by friction as the box moves across the floor using the formula \( W_{friction} = f_k \cdot d \), where \( f_k = \mu_k \cdot m \cdot g \) is the kinetic friction force. Here, \( \mu_k \) is the coefficient of kinetic friction (0.23), \( m \) is the mass of the box (250 g, converted to kg as 0.25 kg), and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (9.8 m/s^2).
Step 3: Apply the work-energy principle. The initial elastic potential energy stored in the spring is converted into the kinetic energy of the box and the work done against friction. Use the equation \( U - W_{friction} = \frac{1}{2} m v^2 \), where \( v \) is the launch speed of the box.
Step 4: Rearrange the equation from Step 3 to solve for \( v \), the launch speed. The formula becomes \( v = \sqrt{\frac{2 (U - W_{friction})}{m}} \).
Step 5: Substitute the values for \( U \), \( W_{friction} \), and \( m \) into the equation from Step 4 to calculate the box's launch speed. Ensure all units are consistent (meters, kilograms, seconds).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hooke's Law

Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to its displacement from the equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx, where k is the spring constant and x is the displacement. In this scenario, the spring constant is 250 N/m, and the spring is compressed by 0.12 m, allowing us to calculate the potential energy stored in the spring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:27
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)

Kinetic Energy and Work-Energy Principle

The kinetic energy (KE) of an object is given by the formula KE = 0.5mv², where m is the mass and v is the velocity. The work-energy principle states that the work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy. In this case, the potential energy from the spring is converted into kinetic energy of the box, minus the work done against friction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:10
The Work-Energy Theorem

Friction and Normal Force

Friction is a force that opposes the motion of an object and is calculated as F_friction = μN, where μ is the coefficient of friction and N is the normal force. For the box on the floor, the normal force equals its weight (mg). The coefficient of kinetic friction (0.23) will determine how much energy is lost to friction as the box moves, affecting its final launch speed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:17
The Normal Force
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A spring of equilibrium length L₁ and spring constant k₁ hangs from the ceiling. Mass m₁ is suspended from its lower end. Then a second spring, with equilibrium length L₂ and spring constant k₂, is hung from the bottom of m₁. Mass m₂ is suspended from this second spring. How far is m₂ below the ceiling?

1483
views
Textbook Question

A 50 g rock is placed in a slingshot and the rubber band is stretched. The magnitude of the force of the rubber band on the rock is shown by the graph in FIGURE P9.56. The rubber band is stretched 30 cm and then released. What is the speed of the rock?

2103
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A 90 kg firefighter needs to climb the stairs of a 20-m-tall building while carrying a 40 kg backpack filled with gear. How much power does he need to reach the top in 55 s?

1959
views
Textbook Question

How much work does tension do to pull the mass from the bottom of the hill (θ = 0) to the top at constant speed? To answer this question, write an expression for the work done when the mass moves through a very small distance ds while it has angle θ, replace ds with an equivalent expression involving R and dθ, then integrate.

1707
views
Textbook Question

A hydroelectric power plant uses spinning turbines to transform the kinetic energy of moving water into electric energy with 80% efficiency. That is, 80% of the kinetic energy becomes electric energy. A small hydroelectric plant at the base of a dam generates 50 MW of electric power when the falling water has a speed of 18 m/s. What is the water flow rate - kilograms of water per second - through the turbines?

2694
views
Textbook Question

A 30 g mass is attached to one end of a 10-cm-long spring. The other end of the spring is connected to a frictionless pivot on a frictionless, horizontal surface. Spinning the mass around in a circle at 90 rpm causes the spring to stretch to a length of 12 cm. What is the value of the spring constant?

2375
views