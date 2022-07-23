How much work does an elevator motor do to lift a 1000 kg elevator a height of 100 m? How much power must the motor supply to do this in 50 s at constant speed?
How much work must you do to push a 10 kg block of steel across a steel table at a steady speed of 1.0m/s for 3.0 s? What is your power output while doing so?
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Key Concepts
Work
Friction
Power
Justin, with a mass of 30 kg, is going down an 8.0-m-high water slide. He starts at rest, and his speed at the bottom is 11 m/s. How much thermal energy is created by friction during his descent?
An 8.0 kg crate is pulled 5.0 m up a 30° incline by a rope angled 18 ° above the incline. The tension in the rope is 120 N, and the crate's coefficient of kinetic friction on the incline is 0.25. What is the increase in thermal energy of the crate and incline?
A baggage handler throws a 15 kg suitcase along the floor of an airplane luggage compartment with a speed of 1.2 m/s. The suitcase slides 2.0 m before stopping. Use work and energy to find the suitcase's coefficient of kinetic friction on the floor.
How much work does an elevator motor do to lift a 1000 kg elevator a height of 100 m?
A 70 kg human sprinter can accelerate from rest to 10 m/s in 3.0 s. During the same time interval, a 30 kg greyhound can go from rest to 20 m/s. What is the average power output of each? Average power over a time interval ∆t is ∆E/∆t.