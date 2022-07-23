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Ch 09: Work and Kinetic Energy
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 09: Work and Kinetic EnergyProblem 36b
Chapter 9, Problem 36b

How much work must you do to push a 10 kg block of steel across a steel table at a steady speed of 1.0m/s for 3.0 s? What is your power output while doing so?

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Step 1: Identify the forces acting on the block. Since the block is moving at a steady speed, the net force is zero. The force you apply must balance the kinetic friction force. The formula for the force of kinetic friction is: fk = μkmg, where μk is the coefficient of kinetic friction, m is the mass of the block, and g is the acceleration due to gravity.
Step 2: Determine the coefficient of kinetic friction for steel on steel. From standard tables, the coefficient of kinetic friction μk for steel on steel is approximately 0.6. Use this value in the formula for the frictional force.
Step 3: Calculate the work done. Work is given by the formula: W = fkd, where d is the distance the block is pushed. To find d, use the relationship d = vt, where v is the speed (1.0 m/s) and t is the time (3.0 s).
Step 4: Calculate the power output. Power is the rate at which work is done and is given by the formula: P = W/t, where W is the work done and t is the time (3.0 s).
Step 5: Substitute the known values into the formulas to compute the work done and the power output. Ensure all units are consistent (e.g., mass in kilograms, distance in meters, time in seconds).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work

Work is defined as the product of force and displacement in the direction of the force. In physics, it is calculated using the formula W = F × d, where W is work, F is the force applied, and d is the distance moved. When pushing an object at a constant speed, the work done is equal to the force of friction multiplied by the distance traveled.
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Friction

Friction is the resistive force that opposes the motion of an object when it is in contact with another surface. It is influenced by the nature of the surfaces in contact and the normal force acting between them. For a block sliding on a table, the frictional force can be calculated using the coefficient of friction and the weight of the block.
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Power

Power is the rate at which work is done or energy is transferred over time. It is calculated using the formula P = W/t, where P is power, W is work, and t is the time taken. In this scenario, once the work done to push the block is determined, the power output can be calculated by dividing the work by the time taken to push the block.
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Textbook Question

How much work does an elevator motor do to lift a 1000 kg elevator a height of 100 m?

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