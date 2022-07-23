Textbook Question
A pitcher accelerates a 150 g baseball from rest to 35 m/s. How much work does the pitcher do on the ball?
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A pitcher accelerates a 150 g baseball from rest to 35 m/s. How much work does the pitcher do on the ball?
A mother has four times the mass of her young son. Both are running with the same kinetic energy. What is the ratio vson/vmother of their speeds?
The cable of a crane is lifting a 750 kg girder. The girder increases its speed from 0.25 m/s to 0.75 m/s in a distance of 3.5 m. How much work is done by gravity?