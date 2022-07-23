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Ch 10: Interactions and Potential Energy
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 10: Interactions and Potential EnergyProblem 44
Chapter 10, Problem 44

A block of mass m slides down a frictionless track, then around the inside of a circular loop-the-loop of radius R . From what minimum height h must the block start to make it around without falling off? Give your answer as a multiple of R.

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Step 1: Recognize that the block must have enough kinetic energy at the top of the loop to counteract the gravitational force and maintain contact with the track. At the top of the loop, the centripetal force is provided entirely by the gravitational force and the normal force (which can be zero at the minimum height).
Step 2: Write the condition for the block to just make it around the loop. At the top of the loop, the centripetal force is given by \( F_c = \frac{mv^2}{R} \), where \( v \) is the velocity of the block at the top of the loop. For the block to stay in contact, the gravitational force \( F_g = mg \) must equal or exceed \( F_c \). Thus, \( mg = \frac{mv^2}{R} \).
Step 3: Solve for the velocity \( v \) at the top of the loop. From \( mg = \frac{mv^2}{R} \), cancel \( m \) and rearrange to get \( v^2 = gR \). Therefore, \( v = \sqrt{gR} \).
Step 4: Use energy conservation to relate the initial height \( h \) to the velocity at the top of the loop. The total mechanical energy at the starting height is \( E = mgh \), and at the top of the loop, it is \( E = mgh_{top} + \frac{1}{2}mv^2 \), where \( h_{top} = 2R \) (the height of the loop). Equating the energies, \( mgh = mg(2R) + \frac{1}{2}m(\sqrt{gR})^2 \).
Step 5: Simplify the energy equation to solve for \( h \). Substitute \( v^2 = gR \) into the equation: \( mgh = mg(2R) + \frac{1}{2}mgR \). Cancel \( m \) and simplify: \( h = 2R + \frac{1}{2}R = \frac{5R}{2} \). Thus, the minimum height \( h \) is \( \frac{5R}{2} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Energy

The principle of conservation of energy states that the total mechanical energy of an isolated system remains constant if only conservative forces are acting. In this scenario, the block's potential energy at height h is converted into kinetic energy as it descends the track. This relationship allows us to equate the initial potential energy to the kinetic energy required to maintain motion through the loop.
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Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path and is directed towards the center of the circle. For the block to successfully navigate the loop without falling off, it must have sufficient speed at the top of the loop to provide the necessary centripetal force. This force is provided by the gravitational force acting on the block at that point.
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Minimum Speed at the Top of the Loop

At the top of the loop, the block must have a minimum speed to ensure that the gravitational force is sufficient to provide the necessary centripetal force. This minimum speed can be derived from the condition that the gravitational force equals the required centripetal force at that point. If the speed is too low, the block will not have enough centripetal force to stay on the track.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You have been hired to design a spring-launched roller coaster that will carry two passengers per car. The car goes up a 10-m-high hill, then descends 15 m to the track's lowest point. You've determined that the spring can be compressed a maximum of 2.0 m and that a loaded car will have a maximum mass of 400 kg. For safety reasons, the spring constant should be 10% larger than the minimum needed for the car to just make it over the top. What is the maximum speed of a 350 kg car if the spring is compressed the full amount?

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Textbook Question

A horizontal spring with spring constant 100 N/m is compressed 20 cm and used to launch a 2.5 kg box across a frictionless, horizontal surface. After the box travels some distance, the surface becomes rough. The coefficient of kinetic friction of the box on the surface is 0.15. Use work and energy to find how far the box slides across the rough surface before stopping.

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Textbook Question

A 50 g mass is attached to a light, rigid, 75-cm-long rod. The other end of the rod is pivoted so that the mass can rotate in a vertical circle. What speed does the mass need at the bottom of the circle to barely make it over the top of the circle?

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Textbook Question

Two blocks with masses mA and mB are connected by a massless string over a massless, frictionless pulley. Block B, which is more massive than block A, is released from height h and falls. Write an expression for the speed of the blocks just as block B reaches the ground.

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Textbook Question

Two blocks with masses mA and mB are connected by a massless string over a massless, frictionless pulley. Block B, which is more massive than block A, is released from height h and falls. A 1.0 kg block and a 2.0 kg block are connected by a massless string over a massless, frictionless pulley. The impact speed of the heavier block, after falling, is 1.8 m/s. From how high did it fall?

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Textbook Question

A 50 g ice cube can slide up and down a frictionless 30° slope. At the bottom, a spring with spring constant 25 N/m is compressed 10 cm and used to launch the ice cube up the slope. How high does it go above its starting point?

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