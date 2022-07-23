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Ch 10: Interactions and Potential Energy
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 10: Interactions and Potential EnergyProblem 54a
Chapter 10, Problem 54a

The spring shown in FIGURE P10.54 is compressed 50 cm and used to launch a 100 kg physics student. The track is frictionless until it starts up the incline. The student's coefficient of kinetic friction on the 30° incline is 0.15. What is the student's speed just after losing contact with the spring?
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Step 1: Identify the energy transformations involved. The spring's potential energy is converted into the student's kinetic energy as the spring releases. Use the formula for elastic potential energy: Espring=12kspringx2, where kspring is the spring constant and x is the compression distance.
Step 2: Relate the spring's potential energy to the student's kinetic energy using the work-energy principle. The kinetic energy of the student just after losing contact with the spring is given by Ekinetic=12mv2, where m is the mass of the student and v is the speed.
Step 3: Equate the spring's potential energy to the student's kinetic energy to solve for the speed v. The equation becomes 12kspringx2=12mv2. Rearrange to isolate v: v=kspringx2m.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the equation. Use m=100 kg, x=0.50 m, and the spring constant kspring (value not provided in the problem, but it must be given or calculated).
Step 5: Perform the algebraic simplifications to find the expression for v. This will yield the student's speed just after losing contact with the spring. Ensure units are consistent throughout the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hooke's Law

Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to its displacement from the equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx, where k is the spring constant and x is the displacement. This principle is crucial for determining the potential energy stored in the spring when it is compressed, which is given by the formula PE = 1/2 kx².
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Conservation of Energy

The principle of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In this scenario, the potential energy stored in the compressed spring is converted into kinetic energy as the student is launched, allowing us to calculate the speed just after losing contact with the spring using the equation KE = 1/2 mv².
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Friction and Inclined Planes

Friction is a force that opposes motion between two surfaces in contact. On an inclined plane, the force of kinetic friction can be calculated using the coefficient of kinetic friction (μk) and the normal force. This concept is essential for understanding how the student's speed will be affected as they move up the incline, where both gravitational and frictional forces will act against their motion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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