A 70.00 kg football player is gliding across very smooth ice at 2.00 m/s. He throws a 0.450 kg football straight forward. What is the player's speed afterward if the ball is thrown at 15.0 m/s relative to the ground?
An object at rest explodes into three fragments. FIGURE EX11.32 shows the momentum vectors of two of the fragments. What is the momentum of the third fragment? Write your answer using unit vectors.
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Vector Addition
Unit Vectors
Dan is gliding on his skateboard at 4.0 m/s. He suddenly jumps backward off the skateboard, kicking the skateboard forward at 8.0 m/s. How fast is Dan going as his feet hit the ground? Dan's mass is 50 kg and the skateboard's mass is 5.0 kg.
A 20 g ball of clay traveling east at 3.0 m/s collides with a 30 g ball of clay traveling north at 2.0 m/s. What are the speed and the direction of the resulting 50 g ball of clay? Give your answer as an angle north of east.
At the center of a 50-m-diameter circular ice rink, a 75 kg skater traveling north at 2.5 m/s collides with and holds on to a 60 kg skater who had been heading west at 3.5 m/s. Where will they reach it? Give your answer as an angle north of west.
A 550 g cart is released from rest on a frictionless, 30° ramp, 120 cm from the bottom of the ramp. It rolls down, bounces off a rubber block at the bottom, and then rolls 80 cm back up the ramp. A high-speed video shows that the cart was in contact with the rubber block for 25 ms. What was the average force exerted on the cart by the block?
Two objects collide and bounce apart. FIGURE EX11.31 shows the initial momenta of both and the final momentum of object 2. What is the final momentum of object 1? Write your answer using unit vectors.