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Ch 12: Rotation of a Rigid Body
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 12: Rotation of a Rigid BodyProblem 86
Chapter 12, Problem 86

The two blocks in FIGURE CP12.86 are connected by a massless rope that passes over a pulley. The pulley is 12 cm in diameter and has a mass of 2.0 kg. As the pulley turns, friction at the axle exerts a torque of magnitude 0.50 N m. If the blocks are released from rest, how long does it take the 4.0 kg block to reach the floor?

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Identify the forces acting on the system: The two blocks are connected by a rope over a pulley. The 4.0 kg block experiences a downward gravitational force \( F_g = m g \), while the other block (mass unknown) experiences a similar force. The pulley has rotational inertia, and there is a torque due to friction at the axle.
Write the equations of motion for the blocks: For the 4.0 kg block, the net force is \( F_{net} = m_1 g - T_1 \), where \( T_1 \) is the tension in the rope on the side of the 4.0 kg block. For the other block, the net force is \( F_{net} = T_2 - m_2 g \), where \( T_2 \) is the tension on the other side of the rope.
Account for the rotational motion of the pulley: The pulley has a rotational inertia \( I = \frac{1}{2} M R^2 \), where \( M \) is the mass of the pulley and \( R \) is its radius. The net torque on the pulley is \( \tau_{net} = T_1 R - T_2 R - \tau_{friction} \), where \( \tau_{friction} = 0.50 \; \text{N·m} \). Use Newton's second law for rotation: \( \tau_{net} = I \alpha \), where \( \alpha \) is the angular acceleration.
Relate the linear acceleration of the blocks to the angular acceleration of the pulley: The linear acceleration \( a \) of the blocks is related to the angular acceleration \( \alpha \) of the pulley by \( a = \alpha R \). Substitute this relationship into the equations of motion for the blocks and the pulley.
Combine the equations to solve for the acceleration \( a \): Use the equations for the forces on the blocks and the torque on the pulley to form a system of equations. Solve for \( a \), the linear acceleration of the blocks. Once \( a \) is known, use the kinematic equation \( y = \frac{1}{2} a t^2 \) to solve for the time \( t \) it takes for the 4.0 kg block to reach the floor, where \( y \) is the distance the block falls.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This principle is crucial for analyzing the motion of the blocks, as it allows us to calculate the forces acting on each block and determine their acceleration as they move under the influence of gravity and tension in the rope.
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Torque and Rotational Motion

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as the product of the force and the distance from the pivot point. In this scenario, the torque exerted by friction at the axle of the pulley affects its angular acceleration, which in turn influences the linear acceleration of the blocks connected by the rope. Understanding torque is essential for analyzing the dynamics of the pulley system.
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Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. These equations relate displacement, initial velocity, final velocity, acceleration, and time. In this problem, we can use these equations to determine how long it takes for the 4.0 kg block to fall to the floor, given its initial conditions and the calculated acceleration from the forces acting on the system.
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