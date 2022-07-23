The tank shown in FIGURE CP14.73 is completely filled with a liquid of density ρ. The right face is not permanently attached to the tank but, instead, is held against a rubber seal by the tension in a spring. To prevent leakage, the spring must both pull with sufficient strength and prevent a torque from pushing the bottom of the right face out. What minimum spring tension is needed?
The tank shown in FIGURE CP14.73 is completely filled with a liquid of density ρ. The right face is not permanently attached to the tank but, instead, is held against a rubber seal by the tension in a spring. To prevent leakage, the spring must both pull with sufficient strength and prevent a torque from pushing the bottom of the right face out. If the spring has the minimum tension, at what height d from the bottom must it be attached?
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Key Concepts
Hydrostatic Pressure
Torque
Spring Tension
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