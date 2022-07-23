What is the height of a water barometer at atmospheric pressure?

Textbook Question
A 2.0 cm ✕ 2.0 cm ✕ 6.0 cm block floats in water with its long axis vertical. The length of the block above water is 2.0 cm. What is the block's mass density?
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A 2.0 cm ✕ 2.0 cm ✕ 6.0 cm block floats in water with its long axis vertical. The length of the block above water is 2.0 cm. What is the block's mass density?
What volume of water has the same mass as 8.0 m³ of ethyl alcohol?
The container shown in FIGURE EX14.11 is filled with oil. It is open to the atmosphere on the left. What is the pressure difference between points 1 and 2? Between points 1 and 3?
The container shown in FIGURE EX14.11 is filled with oil. It is open to the atmosphere on the left. What is the pressure at point 1?
A 6.00-cm-diameter sphere with a mass of 89.3 g is neutrally buoyant in a liquid. Identify the liquid.