5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 20°C and an initial pressure of 3.0 atm undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. How much heat energy is transferred to the gas to cause this expansion?
n moles of an ideal gas at temperature T1 and volume V1 expand isothermally until the volume has doubled. In terms of n, T1, and V1, what are the work done on the gas?
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Key Concepts
Isothermal Process
Work Done by a Gas
Ideal Gas Law
n moles of an ideal gas at temperature T1 and volume V1 expand isothermally until the volume has doubled. In terms of n, T1, and V1, what is the final temperature?
An ideal-gas process is described by p=cV1/2, where c is a constant. 0.033 mol of gas at an initial temperature of 150°C is compressed, using this process, from 300 cm3 to 200 cm3. How much work is done on the gas?
5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 20°C and an initial pressure of 3.0 atm undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. What are the gas volume and temperature after the expansion?
n moles of an ideal gas at temperature T1 and volume V1 expand isothermally until the volume has doubled. In terms of n, T1, and V1, what are the heat energy transferred to the gas?
A 10-cm-diameter cylinder contains argon gas at 10 atm pressure and a temperature of 50°C. A piston can slide in and out of the cylinder. The cylinder's initial length is 20 cm. 2500 J of heat are transferred to the gas, causing the gas to expand at constant pressure. What are the final length of the cylinder?