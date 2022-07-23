Skip to main content
Ch 19: Work, Heat, and the First Law of Thermodynamics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 19: Work, Heat, and the First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 56b
Chapter 19, Problem 56b

n moles of an ideal gas at temperature T1 and volume V1 expand isothermally until the volume has doubled. In terms of n, T1, and V1, what are the work done on the gas?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the process is isothermal, meaning the temperature remains constant throughout the expansion. For an ideal gas undergoing isothermal expansion, the work done on the gas can be calculated using the formula: \( W = -nRT \ln \left( \frac{V_2}{V_1} \right) \), where \( V_2 \) is the final volume, \( V_1 \) is the initial volume, \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the universal gas constant, and \( T \) is the temperature.
Step 2: Substitute \( V_2 = 2V_1 \) into the formula, as the problem states that the volume doubles during the expansion. This gives \( W = -nRT \ln \left( \frac{2V_1}{V_1} \right) \).
Step 3: Simplify the expression inside the logarithm. Since \( \frac{2V_1}{V_1} = 2 \), the formula becomes \( W = -nRT \ln(2) \).
Step 4: Note that the negative sign indicates that work is done by the gas on its surroundings during the expansion, as the gas is expanding against external pressure.
Step 5: Express the final formula for the work done on the gas in terms of the given variables: \( W = -nRT_1 \ln(2) \), where \( T_1 \) is the constant temperature during the isothermal process.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isothermal Process

An isothermal process occurs when a system's temperature remains constant while it undergoes a change in volume. For an ideal gas, this means that any heat added to the system is used to do work, rather than increasing the internal energy. The relationship between pressure, volume, and temperature is described by the ideal gas law, which is crucial for understanding how the gas behaves during expansion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:13
Entropy & Ideal Gas Processes

Work Done by a Gas

The work done by a gas during expansion or compression can be calculated using the formula W = ∫ P dV, where P is the pressure and dV is the change in volume. In an isothermal expansion of an ideal gas, the work done can be expressed as W = nRT ln(Vf/Vi), where Vf and Vi are the final and initial volumes, respectively. This highlights the relationship between work, temperature, and volume changes in the gas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:47
Calculating Work Done on Monoatomic Gas

Ideal Gas Law

The ideal gas law, represented as PV = nRT, relates the pressure (P), volume (V), temperature (T), and number of moles (n) of an ideal gas. This law is fundamental in thermodynamics and allows for the calculation of one variable when the others are known. In the context of isothermal expansion, it helps determine how pressure changes as volume increases while maintaining a constant temperature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law
Related Practice
Textbook Question

5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 20°C and an initial pressure of 3.0 atm undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. How much heat energy is transferred to the gas to cause this expansion?

1189
views
Textbook Question

n moles of an ideal gas at temperature T1 and volume V1 expand isothermally until the volume has doubled. In terms of n, T1, and V1, what is the final temperature?

1307
views
Textbook Question

An ideal-gas process is described by p=cV1/2, where c is a constant. 0.033 mol of gas at an initial temperature of 150°C is compressed, using this process, from 300 cm3 to 200 cm3. How much work is done on the gas?

1155
views
Textbook Question

5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 20°C and an initial pressure of 3.0 atm undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. What are the gas volume and temperature after the expansion?

1196
views
Textbook Question

n moles of an ideal gas at temperature T1 and volume V1 expand isothermally until the volume has doubled. In terms of n, T1, and V1, what are the heat energy transferred to the gas?

1206
views
Textbook Question

A 10-cm-diameter cylinder contains argon gas at 10 atm pressure and a temperature of 50°C. A piston can slide in and out of the cylinder. The cylinder's initial length is 20 cm. 2500 J of heat are transferred to the gas, causing the gas to expand at constant pressure. What are the final length of the cylinder?

286
views