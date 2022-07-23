Work Done by a Gas

The work done by a gas during expansion or compression can be calculated using the formula W = ∫ P dV, where P is the pressure and dV is the change in volume. In an isothermal expansion of an ideal gas, the work done can be expressed as W = nRT ln(Vf/Vi), where Vf and Vi are the final and initial volumes, respectively. This highlights the relationship between work, temperature, and volume changes in the gas.