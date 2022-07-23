On earth, STP is based on the average atmospheric pressure at the surface and on a phase change of water that occurs at an easily produced temperature, being only slightly cooler than the average air temperature. The atmosphere of Venus is almost entirely carbon dioxide (CO2), the pressure at the surface is a staggering 93 atm, and the average temperature is 470℃. Venusian scientists, if they existed, would certainly use the surface pressure as part of their definition of STP. To complete the definition, they would seek a phase change that occurs near the average temperature. Conveniently, the melting point of the element tellurium is 450℃. What are (a) the rms speed and (b) the mean free path of carbon dioxide molecules at Venusian STP based on this phase change in tellurium? The radius of a CO2 molecule is 1.5 x 10-10 m.
A 100 cm³ box contains helium at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 100℃. It is placed in thermal contact with a 200 cm³ box containing argon at a pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 400℃. What is the final thermal energy of each gas?
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Key Concepts
Thermal Energy
Ideal Gas Law
Heat Transfer
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FIGURE P20.57 shows the thermal energy of 0.14 mol of gas as a function of temperature. What is Cᵥ for this gas?