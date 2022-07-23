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Ch 20: The Micro/Macro Connection
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 20: The Micro/Macro ConnectionProblem 58b
Chapter 20, Problem 58b

A 100 cm³ box contains helium at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 100℃. It is placed in thermal contact with a 200 cm³ box containing argon at a pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 400℃. What is the final thermal energy of each gas?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The final thermal energy of each gas depends on the final temperature after thermal equilibrium is reached. Since the two boxes are in thermal contact, energy will transfer between them until they reach the same temperature. Use the ideal gas law and the concept of thermal energy to solve this problem.
Step 2: Write the expression for the thermal energy of a gas. The thermal energy of an ideal gas is given by \( U = \frac{3}{2} nRT \), where \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the universal gas constant, and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin. Convert the given temperatures from Celsius to Kelvin using \( T(K) = T(°C) + 273.15 \).
Step 3: Use the ideal gas law \( PV = nRT \) to calculate the number of moles of each gas. For helium, \( n_{He} = \frac{P_{He}V_{He}}{RT_{He}} \), and for argon, \( n_{Ar} = \frac{P_{Ar}V_{Ar}}{RT_{Ar}} \). Ensure that the volumes are converted to cubic meters (1 cm³ = 1 × 10⁻⁶ m³) and pressures are in Pascals (1 atm = 101325 Pa).
Step 4: Determine the final temperature \( T_f \) after thermal equilibrium. Since no heat is lost to the surroundings, the total thermal energy of the system remains constant. Use the equation \( U_{initial, He} + U_{initial, Ar} = U_{final, He} + U_{final, Ar} \) to solve for \( T_f \). Substitute \( U = \frac{3}{2} nRT \) for each gas.
Step 5: Calculate the final thermal energy of each gas using \( U_{final} = \frac{3}{2} nRT_f \). Use the values of \( n \) for helium and argon, the universal gas constant \( R \), and the final temperature \( T_f \) obtained in the previous step. This will give the final thermal energy for each gas.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermal Energy

Thermal energy refers to the total kinetic energy of the particles in a substance due to their motion. It is directly related to temperature, as higher temperatures indicate greater particle motion and, consequently, higher thermal energy. The thermal energy of an ideal gas can be calculated using the formula E = (3/2)nRT, where n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin.
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Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in thermodynamics that describes the relationship between pressure (P), volume (V), temperature (T), and the number of moles (n) of an ideal gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT. This law allows us to calculate the state of a gas under various conditions and is essential for understanding how changes in one variable affect the others.
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Heat Transfer

Heat transfer is the process by which thermal energy moves from one object or substance to another due to a temperature difference. In this scenario, the thermal contact between the helium and argon boxes will lead to heat exchange until thermal equilibrium is reached. Understanding heat transfer mechanisms, such as conduction, convection, and radiation, is crucial for analyzing how the final thermal energy of each gas will be determined.
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Related Practice
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A 100 cm³ box contains helium at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 100℃. It is placed in thermal contact with a 200 cm³ box containing argon at a pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 400℃. How much heat energy is transferred, and in which direction?

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