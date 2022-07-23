Skip to main content
Ch 20: The Micro/Macro Connection
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 20: The Micro/Macro ConnectionProblem 47
Chapter 20, Problem 47

A mad engineer builds a cube, 2.5 m on a side, in which 6.2-cm-diameter rubber balls are constantly sent flying in random directions by vibrating walls. He will award a prize to anyone who can figure out how many balls are in the cube without entering it or taking out any of the balls. You decide to shoot 6.2-cm-diameter plastic balls into the cube, through a small hole, to see how far they get before colliding with a rubber ball. After many shots, you find they travel an average distance of 1.8 m. How many rubber balls do you think are in the cube?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to estimate the number of rubber balls in the cube. This can be approached using the concept of mean free path, which is the average distance a particle travels before colliding with another particle. The mean free path formula is: λ = 1nπd2, where λ is the mean free path, n is the number density of the rubber balls, and d is the diameter of the balls.
Step 2: Rearrange the formula to solve for n, the number density of the rubber balls. The rearranged formula is: n = 1λπd2. Here, λ is given as 1.8 m, and d is the diameter of the balls, which is 6.2 cm or 0.062 m.
Step 3: Calculate the number density n using the formula. Substitute the values: n = 11.8×π×0.0622. This will give the number of rubber balls per cubic meter.
Step 4: Calculate the total number of rubber balls in the cube. The volume of the cube is 2.53 cubic meters. Multiply the number density n by the volume of the cube to find the total number of rubber balls: N = n×2.53.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The calculated value of N represents the estimated number of rubber balls in the cube. This approach assumes that the plastic balls interact with the rubber balls in the same way as the rubber balls interact with each other, and that the mean free path is accurately measured.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of the Cube

The volume of a cube is calculated using the formula V = side³, where 'side' is the length of one edge. In this scenario, the cube has a side length of 2.5 m, which means its volume is 2.5³ = 15.625 m³. This volume is crucial for determining how many rubber balls can fit inside the cube based on their individual volumes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:21
Volume Thermal Expansion

Volume of a Sphere

The volume of a sphere is given by the formula V = (4/3)πr³, where 'r' is the radius. For the rubber balls with a diameter of 6.2 cm, the radius is 3.1 cm (0.031 m). Calculating the volume of one rubber ball allows us to estimate how many such balls can fit into the total volume of the cube.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:21
Volume Thermal Expansion

Collision Probability and Average Distance

The average distance traveled by the plastic balls before colliding with a rubber ball provides insight into the density of the rubber balls within the cube. If the plastic balls travel an average of 1.8 m, this distance can be related to the number of rubber balls present, as a higher density of balls would likely result in more frequent collisions, thus affecting the average distance traveled.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:03
Probability Distribution Graph
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The pressure inside a tank of neon is 150 atm. The temperature is 25℃. On average, how many atomic diameters does a neon atom move between collisions?

320
views
Textbook Question

Interstellar space, far from any stars, is filled with a very low density of hydrogen atoms (H, not H₂). The number density is about 1 atom/cm³ and the temperature is about 3 K. Estimate the pressure in interstellar space. Give your answer in Pa and in atm.

1517
views
Textbook Question

Dust particles are ≈ 10 μm in diameter. They are pulverized rock, with ρ ≈ 2500 kg/m³. If you treat dust as an ideal gas, what is the rms speed of a dust particle at 20℃?

1377
views
Textbook Question

Interstellar space, far from any stars, is filled with a very low density of hydrogen atoms (H, not H₂). The number density is about 1 atom/cm³ and the temperature is about 3 K. What is the edge length L of an L ✕ L ✕ L cube of gas with 1.0 J of thermal energy?

260
views
Textbook Question

2.0 mol of helium at 280℃ undergo an isobaric process in which the helium entropy increases by 35 J/K. What is the final temperature of the gas?

1870
views
Textbook Question

Photons of light scatter off molecules, and the distance you can see through a gas is proportional to the mean free path of photons through the gas. Photons are not gas molecules, so the mean free path of a photon is not given by Equation 20.3, but its dependence on the number density of the gas and on the molecular radius is the same. Suppose you are in a smoggy city and can barely see buildings 500 m away. How far would you be able to see if all the molecules around you suddenly doubled in volume?

1624
views