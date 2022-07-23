The pressure inside a tank of neon is 150 atm. The temperature is 25℃. On average, how many atomic diameters does a neon atom move between collisions?
A mad engineer builds a cube, 2.5 m on a side, in which 6.2-cm-diameter rubber balls are constantly sent flying in random directions by vibrating walls. He will award a prize to anyone who can figure out how many balls are in the cube without entering it or taking out any of the balls. You decide to shoot 6.2-cm-diameter plastic balls into the cube, through a small hole, to see how far they get before colliding with a rubber ball. After many shots, you find they travel an average distance of 1.8 m. How many rubber balls do you think are in the cube?
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Key Concepts
Volume of the Cube
Volume of a Sphere
Collision Probability and Average Distance
Interstellar space, far from any stars, is filled with a very low density of hydrogen atoms (H, not H₂). The number density is about 1 atom/cm³ and the temperature is about 3 K. Estimate the pressure in interstellar space. Give your answer in Pa and in atm.
Dust particles are ≈ 10 μm in diameter. They are pulverized rock, with ρ ≈ 2500 kg/m³. If you treat dust as an ideal gas, what is the rms speed of a dust particle at 20℃?
Interstellar space, far from any stars, is filled with a very low density of hydrogen atoms (H, not H₂). The number density is about 1 atom/cm³ and the temperature is about 3 K. What is the edge length L of an L ✕ L ✕ L cube of gas with 1.0 J of thermal energy?
2.0 mol of helium at 280℃ undergo an isobaric process in which the helium entropy increases by 35 J/K. What is the final temperature of the gas?
Photons of light scatter off molecules, and the distance you can see through a gas is proportional to the mean free path of photons through the gas. Photons are not gas molecules, so the mean free path of a photon is not given by Equation 20.3, but its dependence on the number density of the gas and on the molecular radius is the same. Suppose you are in a smoggy city and can barely see buildings 500 m away. How far would you be able to see if all the molecules around you suddenly doubled in volume?