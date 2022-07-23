Textbook Question
By what factor does the rms speed of a molecule change if the temperature is increased from 10℃ to 1000℃?
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By what factor does the rms speed of a molecule change if the temperature is increased from 10℃ to 1000℃?
The rms speed of the atoms in a 2.0 g sample of helium gas is 700 m/s. What is the thermal energy of the gas?
A 6.0 m ✕ 8.0 m ✕ 3.0 m room contains air at 20℃. What is the room's thermal energy?
The thermal energy of 1.0 mol of a substance is increased by 1.0 J. What is the temperature change if the system is (a) a monatomic gas, (b) a diatomic gas, and (c) a solid?
1.0 mol of argon has 3100 J of thermal energy. What is the gas temperature in °C?
The rms speed of molecules in a gas is 600 m/s. What will be the rms speed if the gas pressure and volume are both halved?