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Ch 24: Gauss' Law
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 24: Gauss' LawProblem 58b
Chapter 24, Problem 58b

An infinite cylinder of radius R has a linear charge density λ . The volume charge density (C/m³) within the cylinder (r ≤ R ) is p (r) = rp₀ / R, where p₀ is a constant to be determined. The charge within a small volume dV is dq = pdV. The integral of pdV over a cylinder of length L is the total charge Q = λL within the cylinder. Use this fact to show that p₀ = 3λ / 2πR² Hint: Let dV be a cylindrical shell of length L, radius r, and thickness dr. What is the volume of such a shell?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the problem. We are tasked with finding the constant p₀ in the volume charge density formula p(r) = rp₀ / R, using the fact that the total charge Q within the cylinder is given by Q = λL. The hint suggests using a cylindrical shell of radius r, thickness dr, and length L to calculate the volume element dV.
Step 2: Write the expression for the volume of a cylindrical shell. The volume of a thin shell is given by dV = 2πrLdr, where 2πr is the circumference of the shell, L is its length, and dr is its thickness.
Step 3: Express the charge dq within the small volume dV. Using the given formula for volume charge density p(r), we have dq = p(r)dV = (rp₀ / R)(2πrLdr). Substitute dV into this expression to get dq = (rp₀ / R)(2πrLdr).
Step 4: Integrate dq over the entire cylinder to find the total charge Q. The limits of integration for r are from 0 to R (the radius of the cylinder). The integral becomes Q = ∫₀ʳ (rp₀ / R)(2πrLdr). Simplify the integrand to Q = (2πLp₀ / R) ∫₀ʳ r²dr.
Step 5: Solve the integral ∫₀ʳ r²dr. The result of this integral is (r³ / 3) evaluated from 0 to R, which gives R³ / 3. Substitute this into the expression for Q: Q = (2πLp₀ / R)(R³ / 3). Simplify to Q = (2πLp₀R² / 3). Since Q = λL, equate the two expressions and solve for p₀: p₀ = 3λ / 2πR².

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Charge Density

Linear charge density (λ) is defined as the amount of electric charge per unit length along a line or curve. In this context, it represents the total charge distributed along the length of the infinite cylinder. Understanding linear charge density is crucial for relating the total charge to the volume charge density within the cylinder.
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Intro to Density

Volume Charge Density

Volume charge density (ρ) is the amount of electric charge per unit volume, typically expressed in coulombs per cubic meter (C/m³). In this problem, the volume charge density varies with the radial distance from the center of the cylinder, given by ρ(r) = rp₀ / R. This concept is essential for calculating the total charge contained within a specified volume of the cylinder.
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Cylindrical Shell Volume

The volume of a cylindrical shell can be calculated using the formula dV = 2πrLdr, where r is the radius, L is the length of the cylinder, and dr is the thickness of the shell. This concept is important for integrating the volume charge density over the cylindrical volume to find the total charge, which is a key step in deriving the relationship between p₀ and λ.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

All examples of Gauss’s law have used highly symmetric surfaces where the flux integral is either zero or EA. Yet we’ve claimed that the net Φₑ = Qᵢₙ / ϵ₀ is independent of the surface. This is worth checking. FIGURE CP24.57 shows a cube of edge length L centered on a long thin wire with linear charge density λ. The flux through one face of the cube is not simply EA because, in this case, the electric field varies in both strength and direction. But you can calculate the flux by actually doing the flux integral. Now integrate dΦ to find the total flux through this face.

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Textbook Question

All examples of Gauss’s law have used highly symmetric surfaces where the flux integral is either zero or EA. Yet we’ve claimed that the net Φe=Qin/ϵ0\(\Phi\)_{e}=Q_{in}/\(\epsilon\)_0 is independent of the surface. This is worth checking. FIGURE CP24.57 shows a cube of edge length L centered on a long thin wire with linear charge density λ. The flux through one face of the cube is not simply EA because, in this case, the electric field varies in both strength and direction. But you can calculate the flux by actually doing the flux integral. Consider the face parallel to the yz-plane. Define area dAd\(\overrightarrow{A}\) as a strip of width dy and height L with the vector pointing in the 𝓍-direction. One such strip is located at position y. Use the known electric field of a wire to calculate the electric flux dΦ through this little area. Your expression should be written in terms of y, which is a variable, and various constants. It should not explicitly contain any angles.

173
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Textbook Question

A spherical ball of charge has radius R and total charge Q. The electric field strength inside the ball (r ≤ R ) is E(r)=r4Emax/R4E(r)=r^4E_{max}/R^4. Find an expression for the volume charge density ρ(r) inside the ball as a function of r.

1867
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Textbook Question

An infinite cylinder of radius R has a linear charge density λ. The volume charge density (C/m3) within the cylinder (r ≤ R) is p(r)=rp0/Rp(r) = rp_0 / R, where p₀ is a constant to be determined. Use Gauss’s law to find an expression for the electric field strength E inside the cylinder, r ≤ R, in terms of λ and R.

137
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Textbook Question

A sphere of radius R has total charge Q. The volume charge density (C/m³) within the sphere is p(r) = C/r², where C is a constant to be determined. Use Gauss’s law to find an expression for the electric field strength E inside the sphere, r ≤ R, in terms of Q and R.

124
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Textbook Question

All examples of Gauss’s law have used highly symmetric surfaces where the flux integral is either zero or EA. Yet we’ve claimed that the net Φe=Qin/ϵ0\(\Phi\)_{e}=Q_{in}/\(\epsilon\)_0 is independent of the surface. This is worth checking. FIGURE CP24.57 shows a cube of edge length L centered on a long thin wire with linear charge density λ. The flux through one face of the cube is not simply EA because, in this case, the electric field varies in both strength and direction. But you can calculate the flux by actually doing the flux integral. Show that the net flux through the cube is Φe=Qin/ϵ0\(\Phi\)_{e}=Q_{in}/\(\epsilon\)_0.

192
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