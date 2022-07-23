Electron Drift Speed

Electron drift speed refers to the average velocity that a charge carrier, such as an electron, attains due to an electric field. It is calculated using the formula v_d = J/(nq), where v_d is the drift speed, J is the current density, n is the number density of charge carriers, and q is the charge of an electron. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining how quickly electrons move through the conductor under the influence of the applied current.