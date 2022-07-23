What electric field strength is needed to create a 5.0 A current in a 2.0-mm-diameter iron wire?
The current in a 2.0 mm x 2.0 mm square aluminum wire is 2.5 A. What are (a) the current density and (b) the electron drift speed?
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Key Concepts
Current Density
Electron Drift Speed
Aluminum Properties
The mean time between collisions for electrons in a gold wire is 25 fs, where 1 fs = 1 femtosecond = 10⁻¹⁵ s. How many times does the electron collide with an ion while moving this distance?
A superconducting magnet carries a 100 A current through a 0.50-mm-diameter superconducting wire that is wound into a coil. How much charge flows through the wire in 15 minutes?
A hollow copper wire with an inner diameter of 1.0 mm and an outer diameter of 2.0 mm carries a current of 10 A. What is the current density in the wire?
A car battery is rated at 90 A h, meaning that it can supply a 90 A current for 1 h before being completely discharged. If you leave your headlights on until the battery is completely dead, how much charge leaves the battery?
The mean time between collisions for electrons in a gold wire is 25 fs, where 1 fs = 1 femtosecond = 10⁻¹⁵ s. What is the electron drift speed in a 35 mV/m electric field?