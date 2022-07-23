Textbook Question
A 15 μF capacitor charged to 12 V is discharged through a resistor. The energy stored in the capacitor decreases by 50% in 0.25 s. What is the value of the resistance?
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A 15 μF capacitor charged to 12 V is discharged through a resistor. The energy stored in the capacitor decreases by 50% in 0.25 s. What is the value of the resistance?
The capacitor in FIGURE P28.73 begins to charge after the switch closes at t = 0 s. Find an expression for the current I at time t. Graph I from t = 0 to t = 5τ.
The flash on a compact camera stores energy in a 120 μF capacitor that is charged to 220 V. When the flash is fired, the capacitor is quickly discharged through a lightbulb with 5.0 Ω of resistance. At what rate is the lightbulb dissipating energy 250 μs after the flash is fired?