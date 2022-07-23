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Ch 30: Electromagnetic Induction
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 30: Electromagnetic InductionProblem 65
Chapter 30, Problem 65

BIO One possible concern with MRI (see Exercise 28) is turning the magnetic field on or off too quickly. Bodily fluids are conductors, and a changing magnetic field could cause electric currents to flow through the patient. Suppose a typical patient has a maximum cross-section area of 0.060 m2. What is the smallest time interval in which a 5.0 T magnetic field can be turned on or off if the induced emf around the patient's body must be kept to less than 0.10 V?

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Understand the problem: The goal is to determine the smallest time interval required to turn a magnetic field on or off such that the induced emf (electromotive force) around the patient's body is less than 0.10 V. This involves Faraday's Law of Induction, which relates the rate of change of magnetic flux to the induced emf.
Recall Faraday's Law of Induction: The induced emf (ε) is given by the formula: ε=−dΦmdt, where Φm is the magnetic flux. Magnetic flux is defined as Φm=BAcosθ, where B is the magnetic field strength, A is the area, and θ is the angle between the magnetic field and the normal to the area. Assume θ=0 (field perpendicular to the area) for maximum flux.
Substitute the given values into the flux formula: The magnetic flux is Φm=BA. Here, B=5.0 T and A=0.060 m². Calculate the initial flux value.
Rearrange Faraday's Law to solve for the time interval: From ε=−dΦmdt, we can write dt=dΦmε. Substitute ε=0.10 V and the change in flux dΦm=5.0×0.060 T·m².
Perform the division to find the smallest time interval: Use the formula dt=dΦmε to calculate the time interval. Ensure the units are consistent (T·m² for flux and V for emf). This will give the smallest time interval required to keep the induced emf below 0.10 V.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction

Faraday's Law states that a changing magnetic field within a closed loop induces an electromotive force (emf) in the loop. The induced emf is directly proportional to the rate of change of the magnetic flux through the loop. This principle is crucial for understanding how electric currents can be generated in conductors, such as bodily fluids, when exposed to varying magnetic fields.
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Magnetic Flux

Magnetic flux refers to the total magnetic field passing through a given area, calculated as the product of the magnetic field strength and the area perpendicular to the field. It is measured in webers (Wb). In the context of the question, the change in magnetic flux as the magnetic field is turned on or off is what induces the emf in the patient's body.
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Induced EMF and Time Interval

The induced emf can be expressed as the negative rate of change of magnetic flux over time, as described by Faraday's Law. To keep the induced emf below a specified threshold, the time interval for changing the magnetic field must be calculated. This relationship highlights the trade-off between the strength of the magnetic field and the speed at which it can be altered without exceeding safety limits.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 50 cm solenoid with 1000 turns has an inductance of 20 mH. What is the magnetic field strength inside the inductor when the current is 75 mA?

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Textbook Question

CALC FIGURE P30.67 shows the potential difference across a 20 mH inductor. The current through the inductor at t = 0 ms is 0.25 A. What is the current at t = 10 ms?

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Textbook Question

A 50 cm solenoid with 1000 turns has an inductance of 20 mH. Flipping a switch disconnects the inductor from the battery and connects it to a resistor. What is the value of the resistance if the magnetic field decreases by 50% in 150 μs?

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Textbook Question

One way to measure the strength of a magnetic field is with a flip coil. Suppose a 200-turn, 4.0-cm-diameter coil with a resistance of 2.0 Ω is connected to a ballistic galvanometer, a device that measures the total charge passing through. The coil is held perpendicular to the field, then quickly flipped 180° so that the opposite side is facing the magnetic field. Afterward, the galvanometer reads 7.5 μC. What is the field strength? Hint: Use I = dq/dt to relate the net change of flux to the amount of charge that flows through the galvanometer.

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