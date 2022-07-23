BIO One possible concern with MRI (see Exercise 28) is turning the magnetic field on or off too quickly. Bodily fluids are conductors, and a changing magnetic field could cause electric currents to flow through the patient. Suppose a typical patient has a maximum cross-section area of 0.060 m2. What is the smallest time interval in which a 5.0 T magnetic field can be turned on or off if the induced emf around the patient's body must be kept to less than 0.10 V?