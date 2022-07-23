A 50 cm solenoid with 1000 turns has an inductance of 20 mH. What is the magnetic field strength inside the inductor when the current is 75 mA?
BIO One possible concern with MRI (see Exercise 28) is turning the magnetic field on or off too quickly. Bodily fluids are conductors, and a changing magnetic field could cause electric currents to flow through the patient. Suppose a typical patient has a maximum cross-section area of 0.060 m2. What is the smallest time interval in which a 5.0 T magnetic field can be turned on or off if the induced emf around the patient's body must be kept to less than 0.10 V?
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Key Concepts
Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction
Magnetic Flux
Induced EMF and Time Interval
INT You've decided to make the magnetic projectile launcher shown in FIGURE P30.58 for your science project. An aluminum bar slides along metal rails through a magnetic field B. The switch closes at t = 0 s, while the bar is at rest, and a battery of emf εbat starts a current flowing around the loop. The battery has internal resistance r. The resistances of the rails, which are separated by distance l, and the bar are effectively zero. Evaluate vterm for εbat = 1.0 V, r = 0.10 Ω, l = 6.0 cm, and B = 0.50 T.
INT FIGURE P30.59 shows a U-shaped conducting rail that is oriented vertically in a horizontal magnetic field. The rail has no electric resistance and does not move. A slide wire with mass m and resistance R can slide up and down without friction while maintaining electrical contact with the rail. The slide wire is released from rest. Determine the value of vterm if l = 20 cm,m = 10 g, R = 0.10 Ω, and B = 0.50 T.
CALC FIGURE P30.67 shows the potential difference across a 20 mH inductor. The current through the inductor at t = 0 ms is 0.25 A. What is the current at t = 10 ms?
A 50 cm solenoid with 1000 turns has an inductance of 20 mH. Flipping a switch disconnects the inductor from the battery and connects it to a resistor. What is the value of the resistance if the magnetic field decreases by 50% in 150 μs?
One way to measure the strength of a magnetic field is with a flip coil. Suppose a 200-turn, 4.0-cm-diameter coil with a resistance of 2.0 Ω is connected to a ballistic galvanometer, a device that measures the total charge passing through. The coil is held perpendicular to the field, then quickly flipped 180° so that the opposite side is facing the magnetic field. Afterward, the galvanometer reads 7.5 μC. What is the field strength? Hint: Use I = dq/dt to relate the net change of flux to the amount of charge that flows through the galvanometer.