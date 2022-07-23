INT A 20-cm-long, zero-resistance slide wire moves outward, on zero-resistance rails, at a steady speed of 10 m/s in a 0.10 T magnetic field. (See Figure 30.26.) On the opposite side, a 1.0 Ω carbon resistor completes the circuit by connecting the two rails. The mass of the resistor is 50 mg. If the wire is pulled for 10 s, what is the temperature increase of the carbon? The specific heat of carbon is 710 J/kg K.
INT A 20-cm-long, zero-resistance slide wire moves outward, on zero-resistance rails, at a steady speed of 10 m/s in a 0.10 T magnetic field. (See Figure 30.26.) On the opposite side, a 1.0 Ω carbon resistor completes the circuit by connecting the two rails. The mass of the resistor is 50 mg. What is the induced current in the circuit?
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Key Concepts
Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction
Ohm's Law
Magnetic Force on a Current-Carrying Conductor
A small, 2.0-mm-diameter circular loop with R = 0.020 Ω is at the center of a large 100-mm-diameter circular loop. Both loops lie in the same plane. The current in the outer loop changes from +1.0 A to −1.0 A in 0.10 s. What is the induced current in the inner loop?
CALC Your camping buddy has an idea for a light to go inside your tent. He happens to have a powerful (and heavy!) horseshoe magnet that he bought at a surplus store. This magnet creates a 0.20 T field between two pole tips 10 cm apart. His idea is to build the hand-cranked generator shown in FIGURE P30.57. He thinks you can make enough current to fully light a 1.0 Ω lightbulb rated at 4.0 W. That's not super bright, but it should be plenty of light for routine activities in the tent. Find an expression for the induced current as a function of time if you turn the crank at frequency f. Assume that the semicircle is at its highest point at t = 0 s.
INT A 20-cm-long, zero-resistance slide wire moves outward, on zero-resistance rails, at a steady speed of 10 m/s in a 0.10 T magnetic field. (See Figure 30.26.) On the opposite side, a 1.0 Ω carbon resistor completes the circuit by connecting the two rails. The mass of the resistor is 50 mg. How much force is needed to pull the wire at this speed?
CALC The L-shaped conductor in FIGURE P30.54 moves at 10 m/s across and touches a stationary L-shaped conductor in a 0.10 T magnetic field. The two vertices overlap, so that the enclosed area is zero, at t = 0 s. The conductor has a resistance of 0.010 ohms per meter. a. What is the direction of the induced current?
A rectangular metal loop with 0.050 Ω resistance is placed next to one wire of the RC circuit shown in FIGURE P30.53. The capacitor is charged to 20 V with the polarity shown, then the switch is closed at t = 0 s. What is the current in the loop at t = 5.0 μs? Assume that only the circuit wire next to the loop is close enough to produce a significant magnetic field.