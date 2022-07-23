Textbook Question
What is the magnitude of the magnetic flux through the loop shown in FIGURE EX30.5?
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What is the magnitude of the magnetic flux through the loop shown in FIGURE EX30.5?
A potential difference of 0.050 V is developed across the 10-cm-long wire of FIGURE EX30.3 as it moves through a magnetic field perpendicular to the figure. What are the strength and direction (in or out) of the magnetic field?
INT A 10-cm-long wire is pulled along a U-shaped conducting rail in a perpendicular magnetic field. The total resistance of the wire and rail is 0.20 Ω. Pulling the wire at a steady speed of 4.0 m/s causes 4.0 W of power to be dissipated in the circuit. How big is the pulling force?