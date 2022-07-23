A motor attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line draws an 8.0 A current. Its average energy dissipation is 800 W. What is the motor's resistance?
You're the operator of a 15,000 V rms, 60 Hz electrical substation. When you get to work one day, you see that the station is delivering 6.0 MW of power with a power factor of 0.90. What is the rms current leaving the station?
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Key Concepts
RMS Voltage
Power Factor
Electrical Power Calculation
A motor attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line draws an 8.0 A current. Its average energy dissipation is 800 W. What is the rms resistor voltage?
A generator consists of a 12-cm by 16-cm rectangular loop with 500 turns of wire spinning at 60 Hz in a 25 mT uniform magnetic field. The generator output is connected to a series RC circuit consisting of a 120 Ω resistor and a 35 μF capacitor. What is the average power delivered to the circuit?
Commercial electricity is generated and transmitted as three-phase electricity. Instead of a single emf ε = ε0 cos ωt, three separate wires carry currents for the emfs ε1 = ε0 cos ωt, ε2 = ε0 cos(ωt+120°), and ε3 = ε0 cos(ωt−120°). This is why the long-distance transmission lines you see in the countryside have three parallel wires, as do many distribution lines within a city. Show that the potential difference between any two of the phases has the rms value 3–√ εrms, where εrms is the familiar single-phase rms voltage. Evaluate this potential difference for εrms = 120 V. Some high-power home appliances, especially electric clothes dryers and hot-water heaters, are designed to operate between two of the phases rather than between one phase and neutral. Heavy-duty industrial motors are designed to operate from all three phases, but full three-phase power is rare in residential or office use.
Commercial electricity is generated and transmitted as three-phase electricity. Instead of a single emf, three separate wires carry currents for the emfs ε1 = ε0 cos ωt, ε2 = ε0 cos(ωt +120°), and ε3 = ε0 cos(ωt−120°) over three parallel wires, each of which supplies one-third of the power. This is why the long-distance transmission lines you see in the countryside have three wires. Suppose the transmission lines into a city supply a total of 450 MW of electric power, a realistic value. What would be the rms current in each wire if the transmission voltage were ε0 = 120 V rms?
Commercial electricity is generated and transmitted as three-phase electricity. Instead of a single emf, three separate wires carry currents for the emfs ε1 = ε0 cos ωt, ε2 = ε0 cos(ωt +120°), and ε3 = ε0 cos(ωt−120°) over three parallel wires, each of which supplies one-third of the power. This is why the long-distance transmission lines you see in the countryside have three wires. Suppose the transmission lines into a city supply a total of 450 MW of electric power, a realistic value. In fact, transformers are used to step the transmission-line voltage up to 500 kV rms. What is the current in each wire?