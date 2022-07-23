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Ch 39: Wave Functions and Uncertainty
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 39: Wave Functions and UncertaintyProblem 13a
Chapter 39, Problem 13a

FIGURE EX39.13 shows the probability density for an electron that has passed through an experimental apparatus. What is the probability that the electron will land in a 0.010-mm-wide strip at x = 0.000 mm?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The probability density function (PDF) represents the likelihood of finding the electron at a specific position. To calculate the probability of the electron landing in a specific strip, you need to integrate the PDF over the width of the strip.
Step 2: Identify the given values. The width of the strip is 0.010 mm, and the position of interest is x = 0.000 mm. The probability density at x = 0.000 mm can be read from the graph provided in FIGURE EX39.13.
Step 3: Use the formula for probability in a small interval: \( P = \rho(x) \cdot \Delta x \), where \( \rho(x) \) is the probability density at the position \( x \), and \( \Delta x \) is the width of the strip. Here, \( \Delta x = 0.010 \, \text{mm} \).
Step 4: Convert units if necessary. Ensure that the width \( \Delta x \) is in the same units as the probability density function (e.g., meters or millimeters). If the PDF is given in terms of mm, no conversion is needed.
Step 5: Multiply the probability density \( \rho(x) \) at \( x = 0.000 \) mm by the width of the strip \( \Delta x \) to find the probability. This gives \( P = \rho(0.000) \cdot 0.010 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Density

Probability density is a statistical measure that describes the likelihood of finding a particle, such as an electron, in a specific region of space. It is represented as a function, where the value at any point indicates the probability per unit length. In quantum mechanics, the square of the wave function's amplitude gives the probability density, allowing us to determine where an electron is likely to be found.
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Quantum Mechanics

Quantum mechanics is the branch of physics that deals with the behavior of particles at the atomic and subatomic levels. It introduces concepts such as wave-particle duality, where particles exhibit both wave-like and particle-like properties. Understanding quantum mechanics is essential for interpreting phenomena like electron probability distributions, as it governs the rules of particle behavior in confined spaces.
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Measurement in Quantum Systems

In quantum systems, measurement plays a crucial role in determining the state of a particle. When measuring the position of an electron, the act of measurement collapses its wave function, resulting in a specific outcome. The probability of finding the electron in a given region, such as a 0.010-mm-wide strip, is derived from the probability density function, which quantifies the likelihood of various measurement outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX39.16 shows the wave function of an electron. Draw a graph of |ψ(x)|2.

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX39.14 is a graph of |ψ(x)|2 for an electron. What is the probability that the electron is located between x = 1.0 nm and x = 2.0 nm?

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Textbook Question

When 5×1012 photons pass through an experimental apparatus, 2.0×109 land in a 0.10-mm-wide strip. What is the probability density at this point?

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Textbook Question

In one experiment, 2000 photons are detected in a 0.10-mm-wide strip where the amplitude of the electromagnetic wave is 10 V/m. How many photons are detected in a nearby 0.10-mm-wide strip where the amplitude is 30 V/m?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX39.14 is a graph of |ψ(x)|2 for an electron. What is the value of a?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX39.12 shows the probability density for an electron that has passed through an experimental apparatus. If 1.0×106 electrons are used, what is the expected number that will land in a 0.010-mm-wide strip at 2.000 mm?

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