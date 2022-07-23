FIGURE EX39.16 shows the wave function of an electron. Draw a graph of |ψ(x)|2.
FIGURE EX39.13 shows the probability density for an electron that has passed through an experimental apparatus. What is the probability that the electron will land in a 0.010-mm-wide strip at x = 0.000 mm?
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Key Concepts
Probability Density
Quantum Mechanics
Measurement in Quantum Systems
FIGURE EX39.14 is a graph of |ψ(x)|2 for an electron. What is the probability that the electron is located between x = 1.0 nm and x = 2.0 nm?
When 5×1012 photons pass through an experimental apparatus, 2.0×109 land in a 0.10-mm-wide strip. What is the probability density at this point?
In one experiment, 2000 photons are detected in a 0.10-mm-wide strip where the amplitude of the electromagnetic wave is 10 V/m. How many photons are detected in a nearby 0.10-mm-wide strip where the amplitude is 30 V/m?
FIGURE EX39.14 is a graph of |ψ(x)|2 for an electron. What is the value of a?
FIGURE EX39.12 shows the probability density for an electron that has passed through an experimental apparatus. If 1.0×106 electrons are used, what is the expected number that will land in a 0.010-mm-wide strip at 2.000 mm?