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Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 48a
Chapter 1, Problem 48a

For the two vectors A and B in Fig. E1.39, find the scalar product A · B
Graph showing vectors A and B with magnitudes and angles for dot product calculation.

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1
Identify the magnitudes of vectors A and B from the diagram: A = 3.60 m and B = 2.40 m.
Determine the angle between the two vectors. From the diagram, the angle between A and B is 70° + 30° = 100°.
Recall the formula for the scalar product (dot product) of two vectors: A · B = |A| |B| cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the vectors.
Substitute the known values into the formula: A · B = (3.60 m) * (2.40 m) * cos(100°).
Calculate the cosine of 100° and multiply the values to find the scalar product A · B.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Product

The dot product, or scalar product, of two vectors A and B is a mathematical operation that results in a scalar. It is calculated as A · B = |A| |B| cos(θ), where |A| and |B| are the magnitudes of the vectors and θ is the angle between them. This operation is useful for determining the extent to which two vectors point in the same direction.
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Vector Components

Vectors can be broken down into their components along the x and y axes. For a vector A at an angle θ, the components are given by Ax = |A| cos(θ) and Ay = |A| sin(θ). Understanding vector components is essential for calculating the dot product, as it allows for the direct multiplication of corresponding components of the vectors.
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Angle Between Vectors

The angle between two vectors is crucial for calculating the dot product. In this case, the angle θ is the angle formed between the two vectors when placed tail-to-tail. It is important to accurately determine this angle, as it directly influences the cosine value used in the dot product formula, affecting the final scalar result.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the two vectors in Fig. E1.35, find the magnitude and direction of the vector product A x B

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Textbook Question

For the two vectors A\(\overrightarrow{A}\) and B\(\overrightarrow{B}\) in the figure1.391.39, find the magnitude and direction of the vector product A×B\(\overrightarrow{A}\[\times\]\overrightarrow{B}\).

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Textbook Question

Find the vector product A x B (expressed in unit vectors) of the two vectors given in Exercise 1.38. What is the magnitude of the vector product? Given two vectors A = 4.00 i + 7.00j and B = 5.00 i − 2.00

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Textbook Question

Find the scalar product of the vectors A and B given in Exercise 1.38.

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