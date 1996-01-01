Channels
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
3. Vectors
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)
Problem
For the two vectors in Fig. E1.35, find the magnitude and direction of (a) the vector product A x B
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
The Vector Cross Product
by Professor Dave Explains
128 views
Physics 1 - Vectors (17 of 21) Product Of Vectors: Cross Product: Example 1
by Michel van Biezen
45 views
30.2 Cross Product
by MIT OpenCourseWare
50 views
Vector (Cross) Product and the Right-Hand-Rule
by Patrick Ford
236 views
2
Physics 1 - Vectors (16 of 21) Product Of Vectors: Cross Product: Vector Product
by Michel van Biezen
82 views
Find the Vector Product
by Patrick Ford
111 views
Finding Angle Using Scalar & Vector Products
by Patrick Ford
142 views
1
Right-hand rule for vector cross product
by BraunVideos
74 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.