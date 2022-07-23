Vector Components

Vectors can be broken down into their components along the x and y axes. This is done using trigonometric functions: the x-component is found using the cosine of the angle, while the y-component is found using the sine. For example, for a vector A at an angle θ, the components are A_x = A * cos(θ) and A_y = A * sin(θ). Understanding components is essential for performing vector addition or subtraction.