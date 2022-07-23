Vector A has y-component Ay = +9.60 m. A makes an angle of 32.0° counterclockwise from the +y-axis. (a) What is the x-component of A? (b) What is the magnitude of A?
For the vectors A and B in Fig. E1.24 use the method of components to find the magnitude and direction of the vector sum A + B
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Key Concepts
Vector Addition
Components of a Vector
Magnitude and Direction
Compute the x- and y-components of the vectors A, B, C, and D in Fig. E1.24.
Let θ be the angle that the vector A makes with the +x-axis, measured counterclockwise from that axis. Find angle θ for a vector that has these components: Ax = 2.00m, Ay = −1.00 m
A postal employee drives a delivery truck over the route shown in Fig. E1.25. Use the method of components to determine the magnitude and direction of her resultant displacement. In a vector-addition diagram (roughly to scale), show that the resultant displacement found from your diagram is in qualitative agreement with the result you obtained by using the method of components.
For the vectors A and B in Fig. E1.24 use the method of components to find the magnitude and direction of the vector difference B - A
For the vectors A and B in Fig. E1.24 use the method of components to find the magnitude and direction of the vector difference A - B