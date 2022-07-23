An antelope moving with constant acceleration covers the distance between two points m apart in s. Its speed as it passes the second point is m/s. What is its acceleration?
An astronaut has left the International Space Station to test a new space scooter. Her partner measures the following velocity changes, each taking place in a -s interval. What are the magnitude, the algebraic sign, and the direction of the average acceleration in each interval? Assume that the positive direction is to the right.
(a) At the beginning of the interval, the astronaut is moving toward the right along the -axis at m/s, and at the end of the interval she is moving toward the right at m/s.
(b) At the beginning she is moving toward the left at m/s, and at the end she is moving toward the left at m/s.
(c) At the beginning she is moving toward the right at m/s, and at the end she is moving toward the left at m/s.
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Key Concepts
Average Acceleration
Velocity and Direction
Sign Convention
A car's velocity as a function of time is given by, where m/s and m/s3. Draw - and - graphs for the car's motion between and s.
A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the -axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is cm + ( cm/s) − ( cm/s2). At what time is the velocity of the turtle zero?
A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the -axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is cm + ( cm/s) − ( cm/s2). Sketch graphs of versus , versus , and versus , for the time interval to s.
A car's velocity as a function of time is given by, where m/s and m/s3. Calculate the average acceleration for the time interval to s.
A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the -axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is cm + ( cm/s) − ( cm/s2). Find the turtle's initial velocity, initial position, and initial acceleration.