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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 16
Chapter 2, Problem 16

An astronaut has left the International Space Station to test a new space scooter. Her partner measures the following velocity changes, each taking place in a 1010-s interval. What are the magnitude, the algebraic sign, and the direction of the average acceleration in each interval? Assume that the positive direction is to the right.
(a) At the beginning of the interval, the astronaut is moving toward the right along the xx-axis at 15.015.0 m/s, and at the end of the interval she is moving toward the right at 5.05.0 m/s.
(b) At the beginning she is moving toward the left at 5.05.0 m/s, and at the end she is moving toward the left at 15.015.0 m/s.
(c) At the beginning she is moving toward the right at 15.015.0 m/s, and at the end she is moving toward the left at 15.015.0 m/s.

Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the average acceleration, use the formula: \( a_{avg} = \frac{\Delta v}{\Delta t} \), where \( \Delta v \) is the change in velocity and \( \Delta t \) is the time interval.
For interval (a), calculate \( \Delta v \) as the final velocity minus the initial velocity: \( \Delta v = 5.0 \text{ m/s} - 15.0 \text{ m/s} = -10.0 \text{ m/s} \). The time interval \( \Delta t \) is 10 s.
Substitute \( \Delta v = -10.0 \text{ m/s} \) and \( \Delta t = 10 \text{ s} \) into the average acceleration formula: \( a_{avg} = \frac{-10.0 \text{ m/s}}{10 \text{ s}} \). The negative sign indicates the acceleration is to the left.
For interval (b), calculate \( \Delta v \) as the final velocity minus the initial velocity: \( \Delta v = -15.0 \text{ m/s} - (-5.0 \text{ m/s}) = -10.0 \text{ m/s} \). The time interval \( \Delta t \) is 10 s.
Substitute \( \Delta v = -10.0 \text{ m/s} \) and \( \Delta t = 10 \text{ s} \) into the average acceleration formula: \( a_{avg} = \frac{-10.0 \text{ m/s}}{10 \text{ s}} \). The negative sign indicates the acceleration is to the left.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Acceleration

Average acceleration is defined as the change in velocity divided by the time over which the change occurs. It is a vector quantity, meaning it has both magnitude and direction. The formula is a_avg = (v_final - v_initial) / Δt, where v_final is the final velocity, v_initial is the initial velocity, and Δt is the time interval.
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Velocity and Direction

Velocity is a vector quantity that describes the speed of an object in a specific direction. In this problem, the direction is along the x-axis, with positive values indicating movement to the right and negative values indicating movement to the left. Understanding the direction is crucial for determining the sign of the velocity and acceleration.
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Sign Convention

In physics, sign convention is used to indicate direction. For this problem, the positive direction is defined as to the right. Therefore, a positive velocity or acceleration indicates movement or acceleration to the right, while a negative value indicates movement or acceleration to the left. This helps in determining the algebraic sign of the average acceleration.
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An antelope moving with constant acceleration covers the distance between two points 70.070.0 m apart in 6.006.00 s. Its speed as it passes the second point is 15.015.0 m/s. What is its acceleration?

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A car's velocity as a function of time is given byvx(t)=α+βt2 v_x(t) = α + βt^2, where α=3.00α = 3.00 m/s and β=0.100β = 0.100 m/s3. Draw vxv_x-tt and axa_x-tt graphs for the car's motion between t=0 t = 0 and t=5.00t = 5.00 s.

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A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the xx-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t)=50.0x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.002.00 cm/s)tt − (0.06250.0625 cm/s2)t2t^2. At what time tt is the velocity of the turtle zero?

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Textbook Question

A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the xx-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t)=50.0x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.002.00 cm/s)tt − (0.06250.0625 cm/s2)t2t^2. Sketch graphs of xx versus tt, vxv_{x} versus tt, and axa_{x} versus tt, for the time interval t=0t = 0 to t=40t = 40 s.

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Textbook Question

A car's velocity as a function of time is given byvx(t)=α+βt2 v_x(t) = α + βt^2, where α=3.00α = 3.00 m/s and β=0.100β = 0.100 m/s3. Calculate the average acceleration for the time interval t=0t = 0 to t=5.00t = 5.00 s.

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Textbook Question

A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the xx-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t)=50.0x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.002.00 cm/s)tt − (0.06250.0625 cm/s2)t2t^2. Find the turtle's initial velocity, initial position, and initial acceleration.

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