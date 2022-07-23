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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 19b
Chapter 2, Problem 19b

An antelope moving with constant acceleration covers the distance between two points 70.070.0 m apart in 6.006.00 s. Its speed as it passes the second point is 15.015.0 m/s. What is its acceleration?

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Identify the known values: initial distance (s) = 70.0 m, time (t) = 6.00 s, final velocity (v) = 15.0 m/s.
Use the kinematic equation for constant acceleration: \( v = u + at \), where \( v \) is the final velocity, \( u \) is the initial velocity, \( a \) is the acceleration, and \( t \) is the time.
Rearrange the equation to solve for the initial velocity \( u \): \( u = v - at \).
Use the second kinematic equation: \( s = ut + \frac{1}{2}at^2 \), where \( s \) is the distance covered.
Substitute the known values and the expression for \( u \) into the second equation to solve for acceleration \( a \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Constant Acceleration

Constant acceleration refers to a situation where an object's velocity changes at a uniform rate over time. This means the acceleration value remains the same throughout the motion. In physics, this is often analyzed using kinematic equations, which relate displacement, initial velocity, final velocity, acceleration, and time.
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Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations are mathematical formulas used to describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. They allow us to calculate unknown variables such as displacement, initial and final velocities, acceleration, and time. For this problem, the equation v = u + at and s = ut + 0.5at^2 are particularly useful, where v is final velocity, u is initial velocity, a is acceleration, t is time, and s is displacement.
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Displacement and Velocity

Displacement is the vector quantity that refers to the change in position of an object, while velocity is the rate of change of displacement with respect to time. In this problem, the antelope's displacement is 70.0 m, and its final velocity at the second point is 15.0 m/s. Understanding these concepts is crucial for applying the kinematic equations to find the acceleration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A car's velocity as a function of time is given byvx(t)=α+βt2 v_x(t) = α + βt^2, where α=3.00α = 3.00 m/s and β=0.100β = 0.100 m/s3. Draw vxv_x-tt and axa_x-tt graphs for the car's motion between t=0 t = 0 and t=5.00t = 5.00 s.

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Textbook Question

An astronaut has left the International Space Station to test a new space scooter. Her partner measures the following velocity changes, each taking place in a 1010-s interval. What are the magnitude, the algebraic sign, and the direction of the average acceleration in each interval? Assume that the positive direction is to the right.

(a) At the beginning of the interval, the astronaut is moving toward the right along the xx-axis at 15.015.0 m/s, and at the end of the interval she is moving toward the right at 5.05.0 m/s.

(b) At the beginning she is moving toward the left at 5.05.0 m/s, and at the end she is moving toward the left at 15.015.0 m/s.

(c) At the beginning she is moving toward the right at 15.015.0 m/s, and at the end she is moving toward the left at 15.015.0 m/s.

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Textbook Question

In the fastest measured tennis serve, the ball left the racquet at 73.1473.14 m/s. A served tennis ball is typically in contact with the racquet for 30.030.0 ms and starts from rest. Assume constant acceleration. What was the ball's acceleration during this serve?

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Textbook Question

The fastest measured pitched baseball left the pitcher's hand at a speed of 45.045.0 m/s. If the pitcher was in contact with the ball over a distance of 1.501.50 m and produced constant acceleration, what acceleration did he give the ball?

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Textbook Question

The human body can survive an acceleration trauma incident (sudden stop) if the magnitude of the acceleration is less than 250250 m/s2. If you are in an automobile accident with an initial speed of 105105 km/h (6565 mi/h) and are stopped by an airbag that inflates from the dashboard, over what distance must the airbag stop you for you to survive the crash?

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Textbook Question

A car's velocity as a function of time is given byvx(t)=α+βt2 v_x(t) = α + βt^2, where α=3.00α = 3.00 m/s and β=0.100β = 0.100 m/s3. Calculate the average acceleration for the time interval t=0t = 0 to t=5.00t = 5.00 s.

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