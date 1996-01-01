Welcome back everybody. We are running some experiments on the similarities between gravity and centripetal acceleration. We have a volunteer who is sitting on the end of an arm right here. So here's our And he's going to be centrifuge in this direction. And we are trying to achieve a centripetal acceleration of 9GS. We are told that this entire distance. So the height plus the arm gives the Circular path a radius of 6.83 m. And we are asked to find the tangential velocity right at the very tip on the path of the circle. Well, we know that our centripetal acceleration is equal to our tangential velocity squared over our radius. Multiplying both sides by our radius. We get that are tangential velocities to the square root of our centripetal acceleration times our radius. So let's go ahead and plug in some values here are tangential velocity is equal to the square root of our centripetal acceleration, which is nine times the acceleration due to earth's gravity times our radius of 6.83 m, which when you plug this into our calculator, we get 24.5 m per second corresponding to answer choice B. Thank you so much for watching. Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one

