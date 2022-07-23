Textbook Question
The position of a squirrel running in a park is given by . At , how far is the squirrel from its initial position?
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The position of a squirrel running in a park is given by . At , how far is the squirrel from its initial position?
The position of a squirrel running in a park is given by . (a) What are and , the -and -components of the velocity of the squirrel, as functions of time?
A dog running in an open field has components of velocity vx = 2.6 m/s and vy = −1.8 m/s at t1 = 10.0 s. For the time interval from t1 = 10.0 s to t2 = 20.0 s, the average acceleration of the dog has magnitude 0.45 m/s2 and direction 31.0° measured from the +x–axis toward the +y–axis. At t2 = 20.0 s, what are the x- and y-components of the dog's velocity?