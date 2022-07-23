The position of a squirrel running in a park is given by . At , how far is the squirrel from its initial position?
Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 3, Problem 4a
The position of a squirrel running in a park is given by . (a) What are and , the -and -components of the velocity of the squirrel, as functions of time?
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To find the velocity components, we need to differentiate the position vector with respect to time. The position vector is given as r(t) = [(0.280 m/s)t + (0.0360 m/s^2)t^2]î + (0.0190 m/s^3)t^3ĵ.
The x-component of the position is x(t) = (0.280 m/s)t + (0.0360 m/s^2)t^2. To find the x-component of the velocity, differentiate x(t) with respect to time t: υx(t) = d/dt[(0.280 m/s)t + (0.0360 m/s^2)t^2].
Apply the power rule of differentiation: d/dt[at^n] = n*at^(n-1). For the term (0.280 m/s)t, the derivative is 0.280 m/s. For the term (0.0360 m/s^2)t^2, the derivative is 2*(0.0360 m/s^2)t = 0.0720 m/s^2 * t.
Thus, the x-component of the velocity is υx(t) = 0.280 m/s + 0.0720 m/s^2 * t.
Now, for the y-component of the position, y(t) = (0.0190 m/s^3)t^3. Differentiate y(t) with respect to time t to find the y-component of the velocity: υy(t) = d/dt[(0.0190 m/s^3)t^3]. Using the power rule, the derivative is 3*(0.0190 m/s^3)t^2 = 0.0570 m/s^3 * t^2. Therefore, the y-component of the velocity is υy(t) = 0.0570 m/s^3 * t^2.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differentiation
Differentiation is a mathematical process used to find the rate at which a quantity changes. In physics, it is often used to determine velocity from a position function. By differentiating the position function with respect to time, we can find the velocity components, which are the derivatives of the position components.
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Vector Components
Vector components are the projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system. In this problem, the position vector r is expressed in terms of its x-component (î) and y-component (ĵ). Understanding how to separate these components is crucial for calculating the velocity in each direction independently.
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Polynomial Functions
Polynomial functions consist of terms with variables raised to integer powers. The position function given is a polynomial in terms of time, t, with coefficients indicating the rate of change. Recognizing the structure of polynomial functions helps in applying differentiation rules to find the velocity components as functions of time.
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