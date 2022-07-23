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Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 03: Motion in Two or Three DimensionsProblem 16b
Chapter 3, Problem 16b

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How long does it take the shell to reach its highest point?

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1
Identify the vertical component of the initial velocity. Use the formula: \( v_{0y} = v_0 \sin(\theta) \), where \( v_0 = 40.0 \text{ m/s} \) and \( \theta = 60.0^\circ \).
Recognize that at the highest point, the vertical velocity is zero. Therefore, use the kinematic equation: \( v_y = v_{0y} - g t \), where \( v_y = 0 \) and \( g = 9.8 \text{ m/s}^2 \) (acceleration due to gravity).
Rearrange the kinematic equation to solve for time \( t \): \( t = \frac{v_{0y}}{g} \).
Substitute the expression for \( v_{0y} \) from step 1 into the equation from step 3.
Calculate the time \( t \) using the values obtained from the previous steps, ensuring all units are consistent.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Projectile Motion

Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity. It involves two components of motion: horizontal and vertical. The horizontal motion is uniform, while the vertical motion is uniformly accelerated, typically due to gravity.
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Initial Velocity Components

The initial velocity of a projectile can be broken down into horizontal and vertical components using trigonometry. For a velocity v at an angle θ, the horizontal component is v*cos(θ) and the vertical component is v*sin(θ). These components are crucial for analyzing the projectile's motion separately in each direction.
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Time to Reach Maximum Height

The time to reach the maximum height in projectile motion is determined by the vertical component of the initial velocity and the acceleration due to gravity. At the highest point, the vertical velocity becomes zero. The time can be calculated using the formula t = (v*sin(θ))/g, where g is the acceleration due to gravity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The froghopper, Philaenus spumarius, holds the world record for insect jumps. When leaping at an angle of 58.0° above the horizontal, some of the tiny critters have reached a maximum height of 58.7 cm above the level ground. (See Nature, Vol. 424, July 31, 2003, p. 509.) What was the takeoff speed for such a leap?

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How far from its firing point does the shell land?

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Textbook Question

A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How far has the football traveled horizontally during this time?

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find the horizontal and vertical components of the shell's initial velocity.

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find its maximum height above the ground.

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. At its highest point, find the horizontal and vertical components of its acceleration and velocity.

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