A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by v ⃗ = [ 5.00 m / s − ( 0.0180 m / s 3 ) t 2 ] i ^ + [ 2.00 m / s + ( 0.550 m / s 2 ) t ] j ^ \(\vec{v}\) = \(\left\)[ 5.00~\(\mathrm{m/s}\) - (0.0180~\(\mathrm{m/s^3}\))t^2 \(\right\)] \(\hat{i}\) + \(\left\)[ 2.00~\(\mathrm{m/s}\) + (0.550~\(\mathrm{m/s^2}\))t \(\right\)] \(\hat{j}\) v =[5.00 m/s−(0.0180 m/s3)t2]i^+[2.00 m/s+(0.550 m/s2)t]j^. What are the magnitude and direction of the car's velocity at t = 8.00 s t=8.00\(\text{ }\)s ? (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the car's acceleration at t = 8.00 s t=8.00\(\text{ }\)s ?