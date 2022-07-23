First, determine the velocity components of the bird. The velocity in the x-direction, v_x(t), is the derivative of x(t) with respect to time t. Since x(t) = αt, the derivative is v_x(t) = α. Similarly, the velocity in the y-direction, v_y(t), is the derivative of y(t) with respect to time t. Given y(t) = 3.0 m − βt², the derivative is v_y(t) = -2βt.