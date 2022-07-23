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Ch 04: Newton's Laws of Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 04: Newton's Laws of MotionProblem 19a
Chapter 4, Problem 19a

At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is g=1.81g = 1.81 m/s2. A watermelon weighs 44.044.0 N at the surface of the earth. What is the watermelon's mass on the earth's surface?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the relationship between weight and mass, which is given by the formula: W=mg, where W is the weight, m is the mass, and g is the acceleration due to gravity.
Step 2: Identify the values provided in the problem. The weight of the watermelon on Earth's surface is 44.0 N, and the acceleration due to gravity on Earth is approximately 9.81 m/s2.
Step 3: Rearrange the formula to solve for mass: m=Wg. Substitute the given values into the equation.
Step 4: Perform the division: Divide the weight of the watermelon (44.0 N) by the acceleration due to gravity on Earth (9.81 m/s2).
Step 5: The result of the division will give the mass of the watermelon on Earth's surface in kilograms (kg).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Weight and Mass

Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as the product of mass and gravitational acceleration (W = mg). Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object and remains constant regardless of location. Understanding the distinction between weight and mass is crucial for solving problems involving gravitational forces.
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Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration is the acceleration experienced by an object due to the force of gravity acting on it. On Earth, this value is approximately 9.81 m/s², but it varies on other celestial bodies, such as Jupiter's moon Io, where it is 1.81 m/s². This concept is essential for calculating weight and understanding how it changes with different gravitational fields.
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Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of that object multiplied by its acceleration (F = ma). This principle is fundamental in physics for analyzing the relationship between force, mass, and acceleration, and is particularly relevant when calculating weight as a force due to gravity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is g=1.81g = 1.81 m/s2. A watermelon weighs 44.044.0 N at the surface of the earth. What would be its mass and weight on the surface of Io?

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