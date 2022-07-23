A pickup truck is carrying a toolbox, but the rear gate of the truck is missing. The toolbox will slide out if it is set moving. The coefficients of kinetic friction and static friction between the box and the level bed of the truck are and , respectively. Starting from rest, what is the shortest time this truck could accelerate uniformly to m/s without causing the box to slide? Draw a free-body diagram of the toolbox.
A -kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds N. Then you must reduce your push to N to keep it moving at a steady cm/s. What are the coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the crate and the floor?
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Key Concepts
Static Friction
Kinetic Friction
Normal Force
A box of bananas weighing N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is , and the coefficient of kinetic friction is . What minimum horizontal force must the monkey apply to keep the box moving at constant velocity once it has been started?
A box of bananas weighing N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is , and the coefficient of kinetic friction is . If the monkey applies a horizontal force of N, what is the magnitude of the friction force and what is the box's acceleration?
A box of bananas weighing N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is , and the coefficient of kinetic friction is . What minimum horizontal force must the monkey apply to start the box in motion?
A -kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds N. Then you must reduce your push to N to keep it moving at a steady cm/s. Suppose you were performing the same experiment on the moon, where the acceleration due to gravity is m/s2.
(i) What magnitude push would cause it to move?
(ii) What would its acceleration be if you maintained the push in part (b)? Note: Part (b) asked what push you must exert to give it an acceleration of m/s2.
A -kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds N. Then you must reduce your push to N to keep it moving at a steady cm/s. What push must you exert to give it an acceleration of m/s2?