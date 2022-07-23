A box of bananas weighing N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is , and the coefficient of kinetic friction is . If the monkey applies a horizontal force of N, what is the magnitude of the friction force and what is the box's acceleration?
A box of bananas weighing N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is , and the coefficient of kinetic friction is . What minimum horizontal force must the monkey apply to keep the box moving at constant velocity once it has been started?
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Key Concepts
Static Friction
Kinetic Friction
Newton's First Law of Motion
A box of bananas weighing N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is , and the coefficient of kinetic friction is . What minimum horizontal force must the monkey apply to start the box in motion?
A -kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds N. Then you must reduce your push to N to keep it moving at a steady cm/s. What push must you exert to give it an acceleration of m/s2?
A box of bananas weighing N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is , and the coefficient of kinetic friction is . If no horizontal force is applied to the box and the box is at rest, how large is the friction force exerted on it?
A -kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds N. Then you must reduce your push to N to keep it moving at a steady cm/s. What are the coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the crate and the floor?
A box of bananas weighing N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is , and the coefficient of kinetic friction is . What is the magnitude of the friction force if a monkey applies a horizontal force of N to the box and the box is initially at rest?