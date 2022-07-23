Two -N weights are suspended at opposite ends of a rope that passes over a light, frictionless pulley. The pulley is attached to a chain from the ceiling. What is the tension in the chain?
A -kg wrecking ball hangs from a uniform, heavy-duty chain of mass kg. What is the tension at a point three-fourths of the way up from the bottom of the chain?
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Key Concepts
Tension in a Chain
Weight and Mass
Static Equilibrium
Two -N weights are suspended at opposite ends of a rope that passes over a light, frictionless pulley. The pulley is attached to a chain from the ceiling. What is the tension in the rope?
Find the tension in each cord in Fig. E if the weight of the suspended object is .
A large wrecking ball is held in place by two light steel cables (Fig. E). If the mass m of the wrecking ball is kg, what are the (a) tension in the cable that makes an angle of with the vertical and (b) the tension in the horizontal cable?
A picture frame hung against a wall is suspended by two wires attached to its upper corners. If the two wires make the same angle with the vertical, what must this angle be if the tension in each wire is equal to of the weight of the frame? (Ignore any friction between the wall and the picture frame.)