Textbook Question
Two -N weights are suspended at opposite ends of a rope that passes over a light, frictionless pulley. The pulley is attached to a chain from the ceiling. What is the tension in the chain?
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Two -N weights are suspended at opposite ends of a rope that passes over a light, frictionless pulley. The pulley is attached to a chain from the ceiling. What is the tension in the chain?
A picture frame hung against a wall is suspended by two wires attached to its upper corners. If the two wires make the same angle with the vertical, what must this angle be if the tension in each wire is equal to of the weight of the frame? (Ignore any friction between the wall and the picture frame.)
A -kg wrecking ball hangs from a uniform, heavy-duty chain of mass kg. What is the tension at a point three-fourths of the way up from the bottom of the chain?