The Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel in Yokohama, Japan, has a diameter of m. Its name comes from its arms, each of which can function as a second hand (so that it makes one revolution every s). Find the speed of the passengers when the Ferris wheel is rotating at this rate.
The Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel in Yokohama, Japan, has a diameter of m. Its name comes from its arms, each of which can function as a second hand (so that it makes one revolution every s). What would be the time for one revolution if the passenger's apparent weight at the highest point were zero?
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Force
Apparent Weight
Circular Motion and Period
The Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel in Yokohama, Japan, has a diameter of m. Its name comes from its arms, each of which can function as a second hand (so that it makes one revolution every s). What then would be the passenger's apparent weight at the lowest point?
One problem for humans living in outer space is that they are apparently weightless. One way around this problem is to design a space station that spins about its center at a constant rate. This creates 'artificial gravity' at the outside rim of the station. If the diameter of the space station is m, how many revolutions per minute are needed for the 'artificial gravity' acceleration to be m/s2?
The Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel in Yokohama, Japan, has a diameter of m. Its name comes from its arms, each of which can function as a second hand (so that it makes one revolution every s). A passenger weighs N at the weight-guessing booth on the ground. What is his apparent weight at the highest and at the lowest point on the Ferris wheel?